2021 Top Rookie Performers Predictions

The 2021 season is less than a month away, and fan bases are getting revved up to be back in the stadium. This is also the time of the year where rookies take center stage, and expectations will fly high. Every rookie was drafted for a team-specific reason, so fans will bank on their success. However, this is the NFL, so success is never guaranteed. For every Tre'Davious White, there is an Eli Apple. Thankfully we can all still get excited and have high hopes. That's the point of being a fan. So let's all get excited and take a look at who will be this year's rookie standouts.

Offense

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago:

Fields is coming into an exciting situation in Chicago, now that the team is officially done with the Mitch Trubisky experiment. Trubisky had a couple of good seasons to start his career, so Fields will be expected to at least match that success early on and then take it to the level Mitch couldn't reach. For a quarterback who has a lot of weight on his shoulders, he is actually in a great situation to succeed. The Bears signed Andy Dalton this offseason, so Fields shouldn't be the day one and can learn to be a pro under a veteran who has seen success in the NFL. Because of this, when Justin Fields does get his chance this year, he should have a much easier time integrating and will be very exciting to watch.

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh:

This is an obvious one, but Najee has too much talent to ignore. This guy is such a hard worker, and the Steelers plan to make him their every-down back, which most rookies wouldn't be able to handle. However, Harris has the work ethic and talent to lead that running back room. He might bring back that old-school Pittsburgh run game. Not only should Harris significantly improve the Steelers run game, but he should also be a top candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Amari Rodgers, WR, Green Bay:

This isn't your usual Clemson star receiver. In fact, Rodgers might not be that well known. However, this kid is electric and should become a favorite target for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Amari was never the top receiver at Clemson, but he took full advantage of Justin Ross' injury and became a star last year. He is comparable to Tyreek Hill because he isn't the biggest guy, but he is extremely quick and a really tough player overall. Rodgers showed great hands and route-running ability in college, as well as a high competitive drive. He always gives his all and is a great leader. He and Aaron Rodgers should be a very exciting combination to watch.

Devonta Smith will be the clear number one in Philadelphia and will probably be the top rookie for receiving yards; he will most likely be a problem for defenses for a while. However, Rodgers is an incredible athlete and has a real shot of being the next Tyreek Hill.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta:

The former Gator tight end was the best football player in this last draft class, which was proven when Atlanta picked him at number four overall and didn't draft a position the team needed. He has the rare ability to line up at any receiver spot and is a match-up nightmare. He is a generational player and has All-Pro potential, so it will be exhilarating to see what he can do with Matt Ryan at quarterback.

Quinn Meinerz, OL, Denver:

You got to love the big uglies on the line, and Meinerz is a true gem. Honestly, there is nothing to not love about this kid. He comes from division three UW-Whitewater and is your classic character upfront. You may have seen his 2020 "Rocky" style workouts in the Canadian wilderness or his dominant performance at the Senior Bowl, so it's not hard to see what he brings to a team. He isn't going to have any stats, but you're definitely going to know his name.

Defense

Carlos "Boogie" Basham, DE, Buffalo:

This was a difficult choice between Basham and Bill's first-round pick Gregory Rousseau, but Basham played in 2020 and was the most complete pass rusher in the draft. Just turn on the tape, and Boogie will jump off the screen. He is just disruptive on every play, with the perfect combination of power and speed. Basham has a ton of power when rushing the passer, but once he sees a lineman get ready for a power move, he switches it up and runs right past the lineman. It's going to be a lot of fun to watch what Basham and Rousseau can do in Buffalo and for years to come.

Ernest Jones, LB, Los Angeles Rams:

Jones is a rookie who does not get the respect he deserves. The South Carolina product was selected in the third round but was quietly one of the best pure inside linebackers in this class. He is a brilliant player and great leader who has already taken control of the signal calling for the Rams defense. Jones is an absolute bruiser and a great tackler, but he's also highly athletic and can play coverage very well. He will be a stud for the Rams defense and will be a scary addition to the defense playing behind Aaron Donald.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Cleveland:

Arguably the best defensive player in this draft class, Owusu-Koramoah fell to the second round because of a late found heart condition. Thankfully for him, everything turned out well, and Cleveland got the steal of the draft. Cleveland is getting a player who can play any position outside of the defensive line and be great at it. He is an excellent hard-hitting tackler, a sideline to sideline player, and he can cover just about anyone. It will not take long for him to make a significant impact on the Browns.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver:

Not only is Surtain easily the rookie cornerback, but he is also going to be this year's Antoine Winfield Jr. Like Winfield, Surtain's father was an excellent cornerback in the NFL. Having a father who played the same position as a pro is a huge advantage because it means that Patrick Jr has been around the NFL his whole life, and he has a father who has been through everything he is about to experience. That upbringing gives a player advanced knowledge in what it takes to be an excellent pro, so he can focus on the intricate aspects of the position that others may not understand. Surtain is a lockdown cornerback and can handle any receiver; he is also outstanding in run support. Denver is getting someone who should be a cornerstone of their defense for a long time.

Richie Grant, DS, Atlanta:

Grant was the unsung hero of the UCF defense the past couple of seasons. He can play all over the secondary, which he showed during his college career. He excels at safety, though, as he has fantastic field vision and the athletic ability to run down any ball. He has excellent cover skills and can come up to play nickel corner if needed. He is not afraid of contact either and is great with run support. No matter how they use him, Atlanta is getting a big-time player and someone who can help take their defense to the next level.

