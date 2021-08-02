Big week for HUB Football with five recent CAMP participants signing NFL contracts

It was a big week for HUB Football (www.hubfootball.com), with five recent CAMP participants signing NFL contracts as training camps opened around the League.

In the past week alone, tight end De’Quan Hampton, who participated in April’s HUB CAMP signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Jordan Veasy, who participated in May’s HUB CAMP signed with the Houston Texans, while three participants from the recent July 18 CAMP also signed free agent deals. They include tight end Jordan Matthews with San Francisco, linebacker Emmauel Ellerbee with Atlanta and wide receiver Justin Hardy with Chicago.

CAMP presented by HUB Football is a series of one-day free agent workout camps for aspiring pros that was started in 2019 by Don Yee. NFL and CFL scouts have been regular attendees at HUB Football’s CAMPs.

HUB Football has hosted a total of four CAMPs this year alone and a total of 14 players from those CAMPs have signed NFL contracts. Besides Hampton, Veasy, Ellerbee and Hardy, the list includes running backs Darius Clark and Mikey Daniel (Carolina), wide receivers Devin Ross (New England) and Andy Jones (San Francisco), defensive end Jamell Garcia-Williams (Arizona), tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (Cincinnati), safety Ladarius Wiley (Seattle), linebacker Quentin Poling (New Orleans), defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu (Atlanta) and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (Houston).

CAMP was created as a pathway for top-tier free agents to show off their skills for talent evaluators from the NFL and other professional leagues, including the CFL. It is not a combine-style workout, but rather it is designed to mimic workouts that take place routinely at NFL facilities across the country. Players do individual work with position coaches, while also competing in one-on-one and team drills. Since its inception in 2019, roughly half of the teams in the NFL have attended CAMPs to scout free agents in-person, while nearly every CFL team has been represented. In addition, film from all CAMPs is sent to more than 800 NFL and CFL talent evaluators, along with scouting professionals from other leagues. And CAMP is unique in that it limits its roster to 50-60 players, ensuring that only the best-of-the-best receive an invitation to participate.

Players pay a small registration fee to participate and they have an option to purchase a copy of their film from the day, film which again is distributed to every NFL and CFL team. Players also pay their own travel costs, but the results have spoken for themselves. Since CAMP presented by HUB Football launched in 2019, a total of 352 players have participated in the program, and 80 have gone on to sign professional contracts, an impressive 22.7 percent.

More information about CAMP Presented by HUB Football is available at the official website: https://www.hubfootball.com.