Former Super Bowl champion linebacker Brandon Marshall talks about his next chapter: The CAMP presented by HUB Football

Former Broncos Super Bowl champion linebacker, Brandon Marshall, sits down with us to talk about his opportunity at The CAMP presented by HUB Football coming up on April 18 in San Diego.

Don’t call it a comeback.

Former NFL linebacker Brandon Marshall is ready for another shot at playing in the League as the one-time Super Bowl champion looks to impress teams at the April 18 The CAMP Presented by HUB Football scouting event in San Diego. Having overcome a knee injury that slowed his career, Marshall is looking to make a comeback after doing some deep soul-searching to make a decision on whether or not he should continue on with his football journey.

His participation in the upcoming CAMP is a showcase and opportunity for one of the NFL’s top linebackers of the past decade to get back on the field.

“I’m healthy and I’m feeling good,” said Marshall. “I’ve just been working and I’ve been working hard. Been working for my next opportunity.

“Look, I’ve had a hell of a run, I’ve had a hell of a journey. From being a fifth-round pick in Jacksonville to getting cut three times to participating in a Super Bowl twice - winning one, starting in one. Starting for the Broncos for five years and being named to the team’s All-Decade Team. I just want to thank God for that. I had a knee issue that started in 2018, came up in 2019 and I got it resolved in 2020. I just didn’t get the opportunity – the Houston Texans brought me in for a physical but they didn’t sign me.”

The CAMP is only open primarily to players within two years of their draft class, however exceptions are made for NFL veterans like Marshall. Every CAMP participant has been accepted because they’ve either been on an NFL active roster or practice squad, or they’ve been to training camp with an NFL team. Seven NFL teams attended the CAMP earlier this month and film of the workouts was sent to all 32 teams. At the last CAMP, the Carolina Panthers signed Darius Clark immediately following his workout.

Upwards of 60 NFL prospects are expected at the April 18 CAMP, which will take place at Helix Charter High School in San Diego, the alma mater of several well-known NFL talents, including running back Reggie Bush.

As for Marshall, the CAMP is a significant opportunity to prove to teams that he is fully healthy and that he can still contribute at a high level on Sundays. Marshall’s resume is strong, considering that made the Broncos’ All-Decade team and played in two Super Bowls, winning one in 2015.

At the CAMP, Marshall will go through a full series of workouts in an effort to prove to scouts that he is back and still in his prime.

“I just want to prove that I still have the ability, I still have the hunger, I still have the discipline, the drive,” added Marshall. “I know I have it but everyone else has to see it, right?

“There are a lot of players that know that they can play or truly believe that they can play and truly believe they have everything it takes, all the intangibles, but they can’t get in front of people, right, Which is my issue. I want to prove I still have everything it takes. I’m still quick, I’m still fast, I’m still strong, still smart, still have a hunger to work – I think that’s the most important thing.”

Marshall was a key cog on a vaunted Denver defense that carried the Broncos to a 24-10 Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers following the 2015 season. He played a vital role on that Denver defense with 102 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” panned Marshall. “I’ve been to the Super Bowl, right. We were arguably the best offense in history, right? That 2013 Broncos offense – Peyton threw 55 touchdowns. We were unstoppable, right? And we saw how we could lose like that. The Seahawks beat us easily and I’m like ‘this is tough.’

“I thought we easily could have won that game, but they dominated us. Next time we went back, we went with a different mindset, a different work ethic. An appreciation for the moment and a different drive. It put us over the top.”

Marshall still has some of the confetti fired from cannons during the postgame celebration as well as his uniform – cleats included – from that game. It’s a memory he’ll most certainly never forget.

The CAMP Presented by HUB Football is the creation of NFL super-agent Don Yee, who represents a number of the top players in the NFL, including seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yee launched CAMP in 2019.

