Four FCS Rookies Make Final Roster Push during NFL Preseason Week 3

They achieved all-star status during their final seasons in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, but they were passed over during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Still with hopes of cracking an NFL 53-man roster, four undrafted rookies grabbed my attention during the final week of preseason games.

Despite not being amongst the highly-heralded post-draft signings, these four FCS alumni have all worked their way onto the roster bubble over the past six weeks.

Whether or not they earn one of the highly-coveted 53 spots on one of the NFL's 32 teams, these men have shown plenty of potential. Should they not survive Tuesday's final roster purge, they could land on a practice squad or earn tryout opportunities with other clubs.

De’Shaan Dixon, Jacksonville Jaguars (Norfolk State) Dixon, an HBCU Legacy Bowl standout during the pre-draft process, was Jackonsville’s second-leading tackler in the preseason finale. The 6-foot-5 edge rusher totaled eight stops in the loss to Atlanta on August 27. Dixon logged two hits for a loss in his final preseason audition, which was highlighted by a third-down sack of Falcons’ rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder to force a three-and-out early in the second quarter. Jacksonville.com reporter Demetrius Harvey recently suggested that the former Norfolk State Spartan could fill the Jaguars’ need for OLB depth. Dixon, who made 42 career appearances for Norfolk State, led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with 9.0 total sacks during the 2021 FCS season. Dennis Houston, Dallas Cowboys (Western Illinois) Houston could find a home in Dallas, especially if the Cowboys decide to keep seven receivers on the roster due to Michael Gallup’s recovery from injury. Making his third straight NFL Preseason appearance, the native Texan accounted for his first multi-catch performance in Dallas’ 27-26 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on August 26. Houston, who made a 17-yard reception on the game-winning, fourth-quarter touchdown drive, finished with two grabs for 25 yards. He also drew a pass interference penalty that allowed the Cowboys to convert a third-and-three situation in the first half. After leading Western Illinois in receiving each of the past two seasons, Houston has frequently made his presence felt as a rookie with Dallas. He has earned public praise from both starting quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy at different points during the preseason. The former WIU Leatherneck, who made 90 catches for 1,015 yards in 11 games during the 2021 season, had a memorable day during an August 18 joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston ended the practice by snaring a Hail Mary pass from Dak Prescott in the end zone. The performance prompted former NFL veteran Will Blackmon to tweet, “WR Dennis Houston maybe some big boy catches for the Cowboys in practice today vs the Chargers.” EJ Perry, Jacksonville Jaguars (Brown) Jacksonville waived reserve quarterback Jake Luton prior to its preseason finale, paving the way for Perry to see significant time at signal caller against Atlanta. Perry wasn't overly impressive while taking all 61 offensive snaps in Jacksonville's fourth preseason game, but the 2021 Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year showed enough to remain an intriguing developmental prospect. Despite being intercepted twice, Perry put plenty of positive plays on film. With 155 yards coming in the first half, the former Brown Bear finished the game 19-of-37 passing for 201 yards and one touchdown. Facing a third-and-goal from the 7-yard line in the waning seconds of the first half, Perry connected with Laquon Treadwell for a Jacksonville touchdown. Perry, who threw for 3,033 yards in 10 games at Brown last fall, garnered attention for his athleticism during the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft. After winning the Offensive MVP Award at the East West Shrine Bowl, the former Ivy League star earned an 89 “athleticism score” from @NFLNextGenStats for his performance at the 2022 NFL Combine. Perry accounted for the fastest 3-cone drill (6.85) and 20-yard shuttle (4.18) times among all QB Combine participants. He posted the second-fastest 40-yard dash among signal-callers at the Combine, clocking in at 4.65 to finish in between Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (4.52) and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett (4.73). It wouldn't be outrageous to think the Jags could keep Perry as a third-string QB who is inactive on game days although a trip to the practice squad may be more likely. Josh Sokol, Minnesota Vikings (Sacred Heart) Sokol wasn't even the highest-rated NFL prospect on his college team, but the gritty lineman was undoubtedly a key reason why current Tennessee Titans' running back Julius Chestnut gained over 3,600 yards rushing for Sacred Heart. SHU head coach Mark Nofri referred to Sokol as one of the "hardest-working student-athletes" in the program's history. Following three championship rings and three first team all-conference selections with Sacred Heart, Sokol has been grinding through the NFL Preseason in Minnesota. After playing 13 and 14 snaps, respectively, during the Vikings' first two preseason games, Sokol was on the field with the offense for nearly half of the finale on August 27. He logged 31 plays at center in Minnesota's 23-13 setback to the Denver Broncos. Sokol's final preseason performance earned the attention of Luke Braun from the Locked On Vikings podcast. The savvy center, who also spent time at guard with Sacred Heart, initially burst onto the NFL radar during the pre-draft process when he performed well at the UConn Pro Day.

