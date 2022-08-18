Four FCS Rookies Make Strong First Impressions during NFL Preseason Week 1

There's been a noticeable buzz about Benford throughout training camp and the sixth-round pick's in-game performance seemed to justify any hype.

With Bills All-Pro Tre’Davious White still recovering from ACL surgery and former four-year starter Levi Wallace now in Pittsburgh, Buffalo will have two new starting cornerbacks come Week 1 and Benford is in the mix to be one of them.

In Buffalo's preseason opener against Indianapolis, Benford earned the start opposite first-round rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. Benford, who was taken with the No. 185 overall selection in the 2022 draft, looked like a Day 1 draft pick at times during his preseason debut. Going up against the Colts’ first-team offense, which was led by former NFL MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, Benford logged 38 snaps during the 27-24 victory.

Helping the Bills keep Ryan and the Colts’ offensive starters out of the end zone, Benford made a fourth-down pass breakup while matched up with Indianapolis WR1 Michal Pittman late in the first quarter.