Four FCS Rookies Who Saw Their Stock Rise during NFL Preseason Week 2

The competition for roster spots made for an increased intensity during the second week of preseason games in the National Football League.

Attempting to earn their way into the NFL as rookies, a number of former NCAA FCS players displayed their on-field abilities and improved their chances of sticking in the league where they play for pay.

In particular, I have identified four former FCS players who upped their appeal during preseason Week 2 game action.

The quartet includes two receivers from the Southern Conference, an offensive tackle from the Big Sky Conference and an HBCU standout safety. In terms of individual draft status, two of the featured players went undrafted this past April and the other two were selected six picks apart in the fifth round.

Markquese Bell, Dallas Cowboys (Florida A&M) It was somewhat surprising when Bell went undrafted as the Bridgeton, N.J. product has looked everything like an NFL caliber player over the past few months with the Cowboys. After making a strong early impression during rookie camp and subsequent spring practices, the 6-foot-2 safety hasn’t slowed down since the start of training camp in July. Bell’s work caught the attention of Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, who tweeted the following on July 28: “Very early still. But here at camp’s outset, it is difficult to imagine the Cowboys’ 53-man roster on Aug. 30 not having undrafted rookie S Markquese Bell on it. He is in strong position.” Bell, who flashed during limited action in Dallas’ preseason opener at Denver, was flying around the field for most of Week 2. The 2021 Stats Perform FCS All-America first-team honoree recorded five solo tackles during the Cowboys’ 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. On the field 72 percent of the time, Bell logged 53 defensive snaps against the Chargers. Bell, who was named to NFL Draft Bible’s All-NFLPA Bowl team for his week-long work at the annual pre-draft all-star game, made multiple tackles in all 12 of Florida A&M’s games while forcing five fumbles last season. Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears (Southern Utah) From fifth-round rookie to Week 1 starting left tackle? Jones, a three-time All-Big Sky Conference performer, appears to be on the path in Chicago. The former Southern Utah star, who has been running with the first-team offense, has generated substantial buzz throughout much of Bears training camp. Jones, who was the No. 168 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, has subsequently garnered attention for his appearances in Chicago’s first two preseason games. During the Bears’ preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio executive producer Bill Zimmerman tweeted, “Brightest spot on first team offense was Braxton Jones.” According to Kevin Fishbain, who covers the Bears for The Athletic, Jones has earned the respect of offensive linemate Cody Whitehair. WR Montrell Washington, Denver Broncos (Samford) The fifth-round selection earned the start at wide receiver in the Broncos' Saturday exhibition at Buffalo. With grizzled veteran Josh Johnson, an FCS product from San Diego, throwing the passes, Washington finished with two receptions for 25 yards and added 55 yards on a pair of kickoff returns. The former Southern Conference standout made both of his catches during the Broncos' game-opening drive, which ended on a 33-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. With Denver facing a 3rd-and-8 from its own 23-yard line, Washington moved the chains by making a 19-yard reception over the middle. He also made a six-yard catch on a first-down play later in the drive. After Josh Allen's scoring strike to Gabe Davis gave Buffalo a 7-3 lead, Washington provided his team with good field position by returning the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the Denver 36-yard line. Washington, who garnered multiple all-conference nods, earned a spot on the 2019 Stats Perform FCS All-America first team as the return specialist. WR Raleigh Webb, Baltimore Ravens (The Citadel) The former All-SoCon honoree went undrafted, but he's certainly in the mix for a Ravens' 53-man roster spot. During a win over the Arizona Cardinals, Webb scored on offense and also ran with Baltimore's special-teams unit. He caught both of his targets for a total of 46 yards, highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown grab that gave the Ravens a 24-3 lead with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter. One week earlier, the 6-foot-2 receiver logged a team-high 16 special-teams snaps while also snagging a 34-yard reception in Baltimore’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. Webb, who made 57 consecutive starts during his career at The Citadel, showed an ability to contribute on special teams as a college player. His kick-coverage skills may be a determining factor when Baltimore names its 53-man roster.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT