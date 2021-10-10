    • October 10, 2021
    How Bill Belichick Tried to Fool Tom Brady

    A look back at the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady game. What did Belichick try to do against the future Hall of Fame quarterback?
    Not only was this the most anticipated game so far this year, but this was also the most anticpated game film as well. Bill Belichick had watched, studied and self scouted Tom Brady play for the New England Patriots for the last 20 years; he knew EXACTLY what Brady’s biggest weaknesses are. How did he try to exploit them with his gameplan and did it actually work?

