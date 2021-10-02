October 2, 2021
How Sean McVay made Matthew Stafford the 2021 MVP

Matthew Stafford is off to a hot start to the year. What has changed on his way to a potential MVP season?
Matthew Stafford is going to win the 2021 MVP. While it’s only been 3 games, the Rams are 3-0 and Stafford’s efficiency stats are the best of his entire 12 year career.. and the Rams are just getting started. When McVay and the front office traded Jared Goff, McVay knew he was going to have to change his own offensive scheme and philosophy, so how did he do it? 

