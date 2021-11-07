How To: Gambling on NFL Sunday Night Football Week 9

DraftKings Odds



Titans: +7 (-110) +250 ML

Rams: -7 (-110) -320 ML

Total: o52.5 (-110) u 52.2 (-110)

NFL gambling odds for Sunday Night Football Week Nine.

As we preview the NFL gambling pick for Sunday's final game that features a rematch of Super Bowl 34. The Titans, winners of four straight, are coming off of a thrilling overtime victory in Indianapolis. Tennessee sits atop the AFC South at 6-2 but will have to figure out how to navigate the rest of the 2021 campaign without its superstar tailback, Derrick Henry. Henry, who had foot surgery earlier this week, had accounted for 36% of Tennesee’s offensive production this season. The Rams have also won four consecutive games and return home in week nine with a 7-1 record. Matthew Stafford is a favorite to walk away with the MVP award. His favorite target, Cooper Kupp, is atop or near the top of the league in practically every receiving category. The Los Angeles offense ranks in the league’s top five in both yards per game (405.9) and points scored per game (30.6). Will the Titans be able to get enough going offensively without Henry to keep up with the Rams’ high-powered attack? Let’s find out.

NFL Gambling: The Tennesee offense vs. the Los Angeles defense



With Derrick Henry on the shelf, the Titans will have to rely on Ryan Tannehill more than ever to generate success on offense. Tannehill has played okay recently but has thrown four interceptions in his last three games and threw two last week. He will face a Rams defense this week that is tied for the league-lead in interceptions with 11. Tannehill’s favorite target A.J. Brown has been superb, accounting for nearly 50% of Tennesee’s receiving yardage over the last three weeks. However, Brown will have his hands full this week as he will likely be shadowed all day long by all-pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Los Angeles defense also ranks in the league’s top eight this year in opposing dropback EPA (.011), yards allowed per passing attempt (6.5), and explosive pass rate (8%).

Tennessee does not have much depth behind Henry. Jeremy McNichols is listed as Henry’s backup and has just seven carries on the year. The newly signed Adrian Peterson is 36 years old and will almost certainly need a week or two to get up to speed. The Titans also rank just 24th in the league in run success rate this season (40%), and that’s with Derrick Henry. The Rams have not been spectacular against the run this year, but they rank in the league’s top ten over the last five weeks in opposing rush EPA (-.105) and opposing run success rate (37.8%).

The Titans will also have to deal with a Rams pass rush that has produced the most sacks in football with 25 on the season. That pass rush will be gaining future Hall of Famer Von Miller this Sunday too. Tennessee has had issues protecting Tannehill this season as only three teams have allowed their quarterbacks to get sacked more times per game.

Los Angeles has one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL, allowing touchdowns on just 46.4% of its opponents’ trips to the red zone. Despite having had one of the best power running backs of all time, the Titans rank in the middle of the pack this year in turning red-zone trips into touchdowns at a 62.5% clip. That number will almost certainly go down in Henry’s absence. None of this bodes well for a Tennesee offense that will have to score touchdowns instead of field goals to keep pace with the Rams’ attack.

NFL Gambling: The Los Angeles offense vs. the Tennessee defense



It is no secret that Los Angeles has one of the most dynamic offenses in football. Sean McVay’s unit ranks number one in the NFL this year in EPA per play (.191), as well as ranking in the top five in offensive success rate (49.9%) and explosive play rate (12%). Matthew Stafford has been phenomenal this season and has ten touchdown passes to only one interception in his last three games. The Rams got the ground game rolling last week - Darrell Henderson carried 14 times for 91 yards and a score. This year, Los Angeles has eclipsed 33 points in half of its games and has only scored fewer than 26 once. Stafford also seemingly never takes sacks. The Rams have taken the fewest sacks per game in football, averaging just 1.0.

The Titans come into Los Angeles following a week where they allowed Carson Wentz to toss for a season-high three touchdowns. Tennessee had no answer for Colts receiver Michael Pittman who had ten grabs for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Kupp has to be licking his chops right now as he prepares to go up against this defense.

The Tennessee defense has not been stingy at all against the run this season. Averaging 4.5 yards allowed per carry, the Titans rank 29th in the league this season in opposing run success rate (46.4%). Tennessee also ranks 25th in opposing rush EPA (-.025).

NFL Gambling Pick



The Titans’ offense has its work cut out for them this week without their all-world running back. Tannehill may very well have to rely on the likes of a banged-up Julio Jones and Jeremy McNichols to catch the bulk of his passes. Jalen Ramsey will likely be all over A.J. Brown, and the Los Angeles defense is already very solid against the pass. We have yet to see what Tennesee’s run game looks like without Henry, but there is a lack of depth, and for now, experience, behind him. Tannehill will also have to deal with an elite pass rush and a ball-hawking secondary.

The Rams have the number one offense in terms of total DVOA. The Titans have the 20th ranked defense in that regard. Stafford and company should have no issue putting up points in this matchup. They will be able to throw it as they have all season, and they should be able to carry over the success from last week in the run game.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view