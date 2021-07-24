How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

Brian Burns is about to become the NFL’s next breakout superstar.

Carolina Panthers Defensive End Brian Burns is the next breakout superstar in the NFL. It can be difficult to identify who will break out before it happens, but when looking at Burns’ improvement in production in his first two years, his jaw-dropping level of talent, and the fact he isn’t even a full-time player yet, it’s a good bet that he will explode in 2021.

