Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

Brian Burns: The EDGE of tomorrow. Is he the next great defensive end?
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Brian Burns: The EDGE of tomorrow. Is he the next great defensive end?

Brian Burns is about to become the NFL’s next breakout superstar.

Carolina Panthers Defensive End Brian Burns is the next breakout superstar in the NFL. It can be difficult to identify who will break out before it happens, but when looking at Burns’ improvement in production in his first two years, his jaw-dropping level of talent, and the fact he isn’t even a full-time player yet, it’s a good bet that he will explode in 2021. 

Click here to subscribe to Alex Rollins

thumbnail_Brian Burns
NFL

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

USATSI_15381989
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Akayleb Evans, Cornerback, Missouri Tigers

20191102_FB_GAME_UTSA__SKG1014_0387
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Micheal Clemons, Defensive End, Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_16403147
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Sanders, Quarterback, Oklahoma State Cowboys

20190907_FB_GAME_CLEMSON_CRB_0310
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Hansford, Linebacker, Texas A&M Aggies

fred warner
NFL

Why Fred Warner is the prototypical modern linebacker

McKenzie Milton
News

Latest NFL Draft News

Stephon Gilmore
News

Latest NFL News

Kenyon Green
NFL Draft

Five Interior Offensive Linemen who could be 1st Round Picks