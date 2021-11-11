Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/11/21

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today - Thursday, November 11th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch NFL  Football Games Today - Thursday, November 11th, 2021

How to watch NFL football games today, Thursday, November 11th, 2021. NFL rookies to watch on Thursday Night Football. Betting lines and odds.

How to watch NFL football games today, Thursday, November 11th, 2021. NFL rookies to watch on Thursday Night Football. Betting lines and odds.

NFL Football games are set to kick off Thursday Night Football this week. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. The Baltimore Ravens head to Miami to take on the Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET. Several highly-touted rookies and young budding stars will be underneath the bright lights.

The Ravens have been off to a solid start as we hit the midway point of the NFL season. Sitting 6-2, Baltimore will look to bring home a win on the road against a disappointing Miami team. The Dolphins had high hopes for their second-year starter, Tua Tagovailoa, but the road has been bumpy as the Dolphins have just two wins on the season. They will look to get rolling and keep Lamar Jackson from making any big plays in order to keep this game close when the fourth quarter hits.

What day does NFL Football start?

  • Date: Thursday, November 11th

How to watch NFL Football Games Today

  • Fox
  • Fox Deportes
  • NFL Network

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • Baltimore Ravens (6-2) @ Miami Dolphins (2-7) | 8:20 p.m. | Fox/NFL Network

Betting Lines/Odds

  • Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) @ Miami Dolphins | O/U 46.5

NFL Rookies to Watch on NFL Teams Playing Today

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins

Baltimore

  • DE/OLB Odafe Oweh
  • OL Ben Cleveland
  • DB Brandon Stephens
  • WR Tylan Wallace
  • DE/OLB Daelin Hayes
  • DB Ar'Darius Washington

Read More

Miami

  • WR Jaylen Waddle
  • DE Jaelan Phillips
  • DB Jevon Holland
  • OL Liam Eichenberg
  • TE Hunter Long
  • OL Larnel Coleman
  • RB Gerrid Doaks

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

unc north carolina tarheels vs. against pitt pittsburgh panthers
NFL Draft

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/11/21

54 seconds ago
nfl football games to watch miami dolphins baltimore ravens thursday night football
NFL

How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/11/21

54 seconds ago
01fkydn2862y87vxyjcd
NFL Draft

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/10/21

10 hours ago
kenny pickett
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: College Football Prospects on the Rise

14 hours ago
Christian Harris
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round Three

15 hours ago
george karlaftis
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise

15 hours ago
Myjai Sanders
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round Two

15 hours ago
USATSI_17050293
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Leo Chenal, Linebacker, Wisconsin Badgers

16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16138133
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh Thompson, Cornerback, Texas Longhorns

16 hours ago
Member Exclusive