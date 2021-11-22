How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/22/21
How to Watch Monday Night NFL Football Games Today - Monday, November 22nd, 2021
The New York Giants head into Tampa Bay on Monday night to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what could be an exciting contest. After being upset by Washington, Tom Brady and the Bucs look to get back on track with a big win against the G-Men. They are still in first place in the NFC South, while the Giants are currently in last place in the NFC East. A big win against the Bucs tonight isn't out of the realm of possibilities with star running back Saquon Barkley expected to play tonight. Look for him and the rookies from this past NFL Draft to make a big impact tonight.
What day does NFL Football start?
- Date: Monday, November 22nd
How to watch NFL Football Games Today
- ESPN
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (ET) | Network
- New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:20 p.n. | ESPN
Betting Lines/Odds
- New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.0) | O/U 49.5
NFL Rookies to Watch on NFL Teams Playing Today
New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Giants
- WR Kadarius Toney
- OLB Azeez Ojulari
- DB Aaron Robinson
- OLB Elerson Smith
- RB Gary Brightwell
- CB Rodarius Williams
Buccaneers
- EDGE Joe Tryon
- QB Kyle Trask
- OL Robert Hainsey
- WR Jaelon Darden
- LB KJ Britt
- CB Chris Wilcox
- LB Grant Stuard
