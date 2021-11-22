How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/22/21

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Monday Night Football - Monday, November 22nd. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The New York Giants head into Tampa Bay on Monday night to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what could be an exciting contest. After being upset by Washington, Tom Brady and the Bucs look to get back on track with a big win against the G-Men. They are still in first place in the NFC South, while the Giants are currently in last place in the NFC East. A big win against the Bucs tonight isn't out of the realm of possibilities with star running back Saquon Barkley expected to play tonight. Look for him and the rookies from this past NFL Draft to make a big impact tonight.

Date: Monday, November 22nd

ESPN

Game | Time (ET) | Network



New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:20 p.n. | ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.0) | O/U 49.5

NFL Rookies to Watch on NFL Teams Playing Today

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Giants

WR Kadarius Toney

OLB Azeez Ojulari

DB Aaron Robinson

OLB Elerson Smith

RB Gary Brightwell

CB Rodarius Williams

Buccaneers

EDGE Joe Tryon

QB Kyle Trask

OL Robert Hainsey

WR Jaelon Darden

LB KJ Britt

CB Chris Wilcox

LB Grant Stuard

