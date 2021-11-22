Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/22/21

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Monday Night Football - Monday, November 22nd. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch Monday Night NFL Football Games Today - Monday, November 22nd, 2021

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Monday Night Football - Monday, November 22nd. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Monday Night Football - Monday, November 22nd. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The New York Giants head into Tampa Bay on Monday night to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what could be an exciting contest. After being upset by Washington, Tom Brady and the Bucs look to get back on track with a big win against the G-Men. They are still in first place in the NFC South, while the Giants are currently in last place in the NFC East. A big win against the Bucs tonight isn't out of the realm of possibilities with star running back Saquon Barkley expected to play tonight. Look for him and the rookies from this past NFL Draft to make a big impact tonight. 

What day does NFL Football start?

  • Date: Monday, November 22nd

How to watch NFL Football Games Today

  • ESPN

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:20 p.n. | ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

  • New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.0) | O/U 49.5

NFL Rookies to Watch on NFL Teams Playing Today

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Giants

  • WR Kadarius Toney
  • OLB Azeez Ojulari
  • DB Aaron Robinson
  • OLB Elerson Smith
  • RB Gary Brightwell
  • CB Rodarius Williams

Buccaneers

  • EDGE Joe Tryon
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • OL Robert Hainsey
  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • LB KJ Britt
  • CB Chris Wilcox
  • LB Grant Stuard

how to watch monday night nfl football
