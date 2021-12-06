How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Monday Night 12/6

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Monday Night Football - Sunday, December 6th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Week 13 concludes with a divisional matchup with the soaring New England Patriots taking on the difficult Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is at home for this game and will look to take advantage of the AFC East again. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. with the Bills opening up as three-point favorites. The Patriots will look to stay hot and handle the Bills on the road -- We should have a fantastic matchup on Monday Night Football.

Date: Monday, December 6th

ESPN

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network



New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills | 8:15 | ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

Open: Buffalo Bills -3

O/U: 46.5

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

