How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Monday Night 12/6
How to Watch Sunday NFL Football Games Today - Monday Night, December 6th, 2021
Week 13 concludes with a divisional matchup with the soaring New England Patriots taking on the difficult Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is at home for this game and will look to take advantage of the AFC East again. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. with the Bills opening up as three-point favorites. The Patriots will look to stay hot and handle the Bills on the road -- We should have a fantastic matchup on Monday Night Football.
What day does NFL Football start?
- Date: Monday, December 6th
How to watch NFL Football Games Today
- ESPN
NFL Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network
- New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills | 8:15 | ESPN
Betting Lines/Odds
- Open: Buffalo Bills -3
- O/U: 46.5
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
