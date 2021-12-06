Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Monday Night 12/6

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Monday Night Football - Sunday, December 6th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch Sunday NFL Football Games Today - Monday Night, December 6th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Monday Night Football - Sunday, December 6th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Monday Night Football - Sunday, December 6th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Week 13 concludes with a divisional matchup with the soaring New England Patriots taking on the difficult Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is at home for this game and will look to take advantage of the AFC East again. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. with the Bills opening up as three-point favorites. The Patriots will look to stay hot and handle the Bills on the road -- We should have a fantastic matchup on Monday Night Football.

What day does NFL Football start?

  • Date: Monday, December 6th

How to watch NFL Football Games Today

  • ESPN

NFL Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network

  • New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills | 8:15 | ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

  • Open: Buffalo Bills -3
  • O/U: 46.5 

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

monday night football how to watch football where to watch nfl
NFL

How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Monday Night 12/6

52 seconds ago
USATSI_15274004
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor Bears

26 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_14920618
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chauncey Manac, Defensive End, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

29 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15244389
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Panthers

31 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

43 minutes ago
Tropical Bowl All-Star Game
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

46 minutes ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

49 minutes ago
kenny pickett
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Championship Week

1 hour ago
Treylon Burks
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Wide Receivers Go QUICK

2 hours ago