How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Sunday 11/28

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Sunday Football - Sunday, November 28th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The weekend of NFL games kicks off with some divisional rivalry games that will mean a ton as we pass the midway point of the NFL season and are on the back nine. The Steelers head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what should be a tough-fought matchup. The early evening games bring you a clash of the Chargers and Broncos. The Chargers are coming off of a comeback victory and will look to keep rolling against Denver. The Browns and Ravens square off for Sunday Night Football in what should be a heated game. Both teams are looking for control in the division -- only one can prevail.

Date: Sunday, November 28th

Fox

CBS

NBC

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network



1:00p Steelers – Bengals CBS

1:00p Jets – Texans CBS

1:00p Buccaneers – Colts FOX

1:00p Falcons – Jaguars CBS

1:00p Panthers – Dolphins FOX

1:00p Titans – Patriots CBS

1:00p Eagles – Giants FOX

4:05p Chargers – Broncos CBS

4:25p Rams – Packers FOX

4:25p Vikings – 49ers FOX

8:20p Browns – Ravens NBC, Peacock, Universo

Betting Lines/Odds

1:00p Steelers – Bengals -4.5 O/U 45.0

1:00p Jets – Texans -2.5 O/U 44.5

1:00p Buccaneers – Colts +3 O/U 52.5

1:00p Falcons – Jaguars +1 O/U 46.0

1:00p Panthers – Dolphins +1.5 O/U 42.0

1:00p Titans – Patriots -6.5 O/U 44.5

1:00p Eagles – Giants +3.5 O/U 46.0

4:05p Chargers – Broncos +3 O/U 475

4:25p Rams – Packers -1 O/U 47.5

4:25p Vikings – 49ers -3 O/U 48.5

8:20p Browns – Ravens -3.5 O/U 45.5

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

