How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Sunday 12/12

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Sunday Football - Sunday, December 12th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Week 14 kicks off Sunday with a tremendous slate of games. There are many divisional matchups that will have a big impact on playoff standings. The Ravens head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in what oddsmakers predict to be a close game. The Cheifs welcome the Raiders to town as ten-point favorites. The Cowboys head to Washington as road favorites but will end up being a closer game than people will think. The night caps off with the Bears heading to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field and are 12.5 road underdogs.

Date: Sunday, December 12th

Fox

CBS

NBC

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network



Cowboys at Washington Football Team 1 p.m. ET Fox

Jaguars at Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS

Seahawks at Texans 1 p.m. ET Fox

Raiders at Chiefs 1 p.m. ET CBS

Saints at Jets 1 p.m. ET Fox

Falcons at Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox

Ravens at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS

Giants at Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox

Lions at Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET Fox

Bills at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

49ers at Bengals 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Bears at Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Betting Lines/Odds

Cowboys at Washington Football Team -4.0 48.0

49ers at Bengals +1.0 49.0

Jaguars at Titans -8.5 43.5

Seahawks at Texans +8.5 41.0

Raiders at Chiefs -10.0 48.0

Saints at Jets +5.0 43.0

Falcons at Panthers -2.5 42.0

Ravens at Browns -2.5 43.0

Giants at Chargers -10.0 43.0

Lions at Broncos -10.0 42.0

Bills at Buccaneers -3.5 53.5

Bears at Packers -12.5 43.0

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

