How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Sunday 12/12
How to Watch Sunday NFL Football Games Today - Sunday, December 12th, 2021
Week 14 kicks off Sunday with a tremendous slate of games. There are many divisional matchups that will have a big impact on playoff standings. The Ravens head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in what oddsmakers predict to be a close game. The Cheifs welcome the Raiders to town as ten-point favorites. The Cowboys head to Washington as road favorites but will end up being a closer game than people will think. The night caps off with the Bears heading to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field and are 12.5 road underdogs.
What day does NFL Football start?
- Date: Sunday, December 12th
How to watch NFL Football Games Today
- Fox
- CBS
- NBC
NFL Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network
- Cowboys at Washington Football Team 1 p.m. ET Fox
- Jaguars at Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS
- Seahawks at Texans 1 p.m. ET Fox
- Raiders at Chiefs 1 p.m. ET CBS
- Saints at Jets 1 p.m. ET Fox
- Falcons at Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox
- Ravens at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS
- Giants at Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox
- Lions at Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET Fox
- Bills at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
- 49ers at Bengals 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
- Bears at Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
Betting Lines/Odds
- Cowboys at Washington Football Team -4.0 48.0
- 49ers at Bengals +1.0 49.0
- Jaguars at Titans -8.5 43.5
- Seahawks at Texans +8.5 41.0
- Raiders at Chiefs -10.0 48.0
- Saints at Jets +5.0 43.0
- Falcons at Panthers -2.5 42.0
- Ravens at Browns -2.5 43.0
- Giants at Chargers -10.0 43.0
- Lions at Broncos -10.0 42.0
- Bills at Buccaneers -3.5 53.5
- Bears at Packers -12.5 43.0
