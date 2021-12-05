How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Sunday 12/5

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Sunday Football - Sunday, December 5th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Sunday Football - Sunday, December 5th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us and it kicks off with an exciting slate of games. The Buccaneers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in a divisional matchup at 1:00 p.m. The late afternoon games have the 49ers headed to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a big divisional matchup, with the Seahawks on the outside of the playoff picture. We wrap up the night with another big divisional matchup, with the Broncos headed to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for Sunday Night Football.

Date: Sunday, November 28th

Fox

CBS

NBC

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network



Giants at Dolphins 1 p.m. ET Fox

Colts at Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS

Vikings at Lions 1 p.m. ET CBS

Eagles at Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS

Cardinals at Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox

Chargers at Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox

Buccaneers at Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox

Washington Football Team at Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET Fox

Jaguars at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Ravens at Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

49ers at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Broncos at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Betting Lines/Odds

Vikings at Lions (+7, 46.5) at (+8, 45.5)

Cardinals at Bears (+8, 45.5)

Buccaneers at Falcons (+11, 50.5)

Colts at Texans (+9, 45.5)

Eagles at Jets (+7, 45.5)

Chargers at Bengals (-3, 50.5)

Giants at Dolphins (-4, 40.5)

Washington at Raiders (-2.5, 49.5)

Jaguars at Rams (-13, 47.5) Ravens at Steelers (+4.5, 44)

49ers at Seahawks (+3, 45.5) Broncos at Chiefs (-9.5, 47)

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view