December 5, 2021
How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Sunday 12/5

How to Watch Sunday NFL Football Games Today - Sunday, December 5th, 2021

Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us and it kicks off with an exciting slate of games. The Buccaneers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in a divisional matchup at 1:00 p.m. The late afternoon games have the 49ers headed to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a big divisional matchup, with the Seahawks on the outside of the playoff picture. We wrap up the night with another big divisional matchup, with the Broncos headed to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for Sunday Night Football.

What day does NFL Football start?

  • Date: Sunday, November 28th

How to watch NFL Football Games Today

  • Fox
  • CBS
  • NBC

NFL Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network

  • Giants at Dolphins 1 p.m. ET Fox
  • Colts at Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS
  • Vikings at Lions 1 p.m. ET CBS
  • Eagles at Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS
  • Cardinals at Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox
  • Chargers at Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox
  • Buccaneers at Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox
  • Washington Football Team at Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET Fox
  • Jaguars at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
  • Ravens at Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
  • 49ers at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
  • Broncos at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Betting Lines/Odds

  • Vikings at Lions (+7, 46.5) at (+8, 45.5)
  • Cardinals at Bears (+8, 45.5)
  • Buccaneers at Falcons (+11, 50.5)
  • Colts at Texans (+9, 45.5)
  • Eagles at Jets (+7, 45.5)
  • Chargers at Bengals (-3, 50.5)
  • Giants at Dolphins (-4, 40.5)
  • Washington at Raiders (-2.5, 49.5)
  • Jaguars at Rams (-13, 47.5) Ravens at Steelers (+4.5, 44)
  • 49ers at Seahawks (+3, 45.5) Broncos at Chiefs (-9.5, 47)

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

