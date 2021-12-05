How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Sunday 12/5
Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us and it kicks off with an exciting slate of games. The Buccaneers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in a divisional matchup at 1:00 p.m. The late afternoon games have the 49ers headed to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a big divisional matchup, with the Seahawks on the outside of the playoff picture. We wrap up the night with another big divisional matchup, with the Broncos headed to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for Sunday Night Football.
What day does NFL Football start?
- Date: Sunday, November 28th
How to watch NFL Football Games Today
- Fox
- CBS
- NBC
NFL Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network
- Giants at Dolphins 1 p.m. ET Fox
- Colts at Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS
- Vikings at Lions 1 p.m. ET CBS
- Eagles at Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS
- Cardinals at Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox
- Chargers at Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox
- Buccaneers at Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox
- Washington Football Team at Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET Fox
- Jaguars at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
- Ravens at Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
- 49ers at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
- Broncos at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
Betting Lines/Odds
- Vikings at Lions (+7, 46.5) at (+8, 45.5)
- Cardinals at Bears (+8, 45.5)
- Buccaneers at Falcons (+11, 50.5)
- Colts at Texans (+9, 45.5)
- Eagles at Jets (+7, 45.5)
- Chargers at Bengals (-3, 50.5)
- Giants at Dolphins (-4, 40.5)
- Washington at Raiders (-2.5, 49.5)
- Jaguars at Rams (-13, 47.5) Ravens at Steelers (+4.5, 44)
- 49ers at Seahawks (+3, 45.5) Broncos at Chiefs (-9.5, 47)
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
