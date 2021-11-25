How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Thanksgiving 11/25

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Football - Thanksgiving, November 25th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

The NFL week is set to kick off on Thursday for some Thanksgiving football action! The first game of the day features the Chicago Bears are headed to Detroit to take on the Lions in what should be a heated division rivalry game. The early evening game features a Las Vegas Raiders team that is desperate for a win against one of the best teams in the NFL right now, the Dallas Cowboys. The day of football concludes with the Buffalo Bills heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints on NBC. Read below where you can watch the NFL games on Thanksgiving and the betting lines.

Date: Thursday, November 25th

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network



Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions | 12:30 | Fox

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys | 4:30 | CBS

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints | 8:20 | NBC

Betting Lines/Odds

Chicago Bears (- 3.0 ) @ Detroit Lions | O/U 40.5

) @ Detroit Lions | O/U 40.5 Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys (- 7.5 ) | O/U 51.0

) | O/U 51.0 Buffalo Bills (-6.0) @ New Orleans Saints | O/U 45.0

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

