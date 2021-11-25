Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Thanksgiving 11/25

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Football - Thanksgiving, November 25th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch Thanksgiving NFL Football Games Today - Thursday, November 25th, 2021

The NFL week is set to kick off on Thursday for some Thanksgiving football action! The first game of the day features the Chicago Bears are headed to Detroit to take on the Lions in what should be a heated division rivalry game. The early evening game features a Las Vegas Raiders team that is desperate for a win against one of the best teams in the NFL right now, the Dallas Cowboys. The day of football concludes with the Buffalo Bills heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints on NBC. Read below where you can watch the NFL games on Thanksgiving and the betting lines.

What day does NFL Football start?

  • Date: Thursday, November 25th

How to watch NFL Football Games Today

  • Fox
  • CBS
  • NBC

NFL Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network

  • Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions | 12:30 | Fox
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys | 4:30 | CBS
  • Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints | 8:20 | NBC

Betting Lines/Odds

  • Chicago Bears (-3.0) @ Detroit Lions | O/U 40.5
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys (-7.5) | O/U 51.0
  • Buffalo Bills (-6.0) @ New Orleans Saints | O/U 45.0

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

