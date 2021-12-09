Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Thursday Night 12/9

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Night Football - Thursday, December 9th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.
Author:

How to Watch Sunday NFL Football Games Today - Thursday Night, December 9th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Night Football - Thursday, December 9th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Night Football - Thursday, December 9th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Week 14 kicks off with an interesting matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers heading to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Minnesota opens up as three-point favorites at home with the game total set at 44.0 points. 

The Vikings are coming off of a disappointing loss against the once winless Detroit Lions on the road. They should have a poor taste in their mouth and could come out swinging in this game. The Steelers are coming off of a victory but currently sit third in the AFC North. Both teams have playoff hopes but they are dwindling away. We should have a heavy-hitting game this Thursday night. 

What day does NFL Football start?

  • Date: Thursday, December 9th

How to watch NFL Football Games Today

  • Fox

NFL Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network

  • Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings | 8:20 | Fox

Betting Lines/Odds

  • Open: Minnesota Vikings -3
  • O/U: 44.0

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

