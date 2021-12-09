How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Thursday Night 12/9
How to Watch Sunday NFL Football Games Today - Thursday Night, December 9th, 2021
Week 14 kicks off with an interesting matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers heading to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Minnesota opens up as three-point favorites at home with the game total set at 44.0 points.
The Vikings are coming off of a disappointing loss against the once winless Detroit Lions on the road. They should have a poor taste in their mouth and could come out swinging in this game. The Steelers are coming off of a victory but currently sit third in the AFC North. Both teams have playoff hopes but they are dwindling away. We should have a heavy-hitting game this Thursday night.
What day does NFL Football start?
- Date: Thursday, December 9th
How to watch NFL Football Games Today
- Fox
NFL Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings | 8:20 | Fox
Betting Lines/Odds
- Open: Minnesota Vikings -3
- O/U: 44.0
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!
Read More
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.