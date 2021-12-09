How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Thursday Night 12/9

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Night Football - Thursday, December 9th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Your guide for how to watch NFL football games today: Thursday Night Football - Thursday, December 9th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

Week 14 kicks off with an interesting matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers heading to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Minnesota opens up as three-point favorites at home with the game total set at 44.0 points.

The Vikings are coming off of a disappointing loss against the once winless Detroit Lions on the road. They should have a poor taste in their mouth and could come out swinging in this game. The Steelers are coming off of a victory but currently sit third in the AFC North. Both teams have playoff hopes but they are dwindling away. We should have a heavy-hitting game this Thursday night.

Date: Thursday, December 9th

Fox

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network



Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings | 8:20 | Fox

Betting Lines/Odds

Open: Minnesota Vikings -3

O/U: 44.0

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view