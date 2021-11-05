How To Watch: NFL Games Week Nine 2021 Season

The weekend is set to kick off a slate of exciting week nine games of NFL action. Several games feature top teams squaring off head to head, with other games having large implications on playoff hopes. We are reaching the midway point of the season, which means games now mean more than ever this season.

This week's highlighted matchups will be the Green Bay Packers heading into Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The Chiefs are off to a slow start this year and will look to get on track taking on a Jordan Love-led Packers offense. Another game that has a lot on the line is the Minnesota Vikings heading on the road to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are favored to win at -6.0 as the Vikings are still trying to find their identity. A loss for Minnesota here could be the turning point in their playoff hopes.

What day does the NFL start?

Date: Sunday, November 7th

How to watch NFL games in Week Nine

Fox

CBS

NBC

NFL Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (CT) | Network

Sunday early games

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 12 p.m., Fox



Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, 12 p.m., Fox



New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., CBS



Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, 12 p.m., Fox



Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 12 p.m., CBS



Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12 p.m., CBS



Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 12 p.m., Fox



Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants, 12 p.m., CBS

Sunday late games

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, 3:05 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC

As we progress through the midway point of the season, we will get a stronger feel for how the NFL could shape out to be. Stay tuned for up-to-date NFL Draft rankings and fantasy football projections.

