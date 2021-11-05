Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How To Watch: NFL Games Week Nine 2021 Season

    Guide how to watch NFL games this weekend
    Author:

    The weekend is set to kick off a slate of exciting week nine games of NFL action. Several games feature top teams squaring off head to head, with other games having large implications on playoff hopes. We are reaching the midway point of the season, which means games now mean more than ever this season.

    This week's highlighted matchups will be the Green Bay Packers heading into Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The Chiefs are off to a slow start this year and will look to get on track taking on a Jordan Love-led Packers offense. Another game that has a lot on the line is the Minnesota Vikings heading on the road to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are favored to win at -6.0 as the Vikings are still trying to find their identity. A loss for Minnesota here could be the turning point in their playoff hopes.

    What day does the NFL start?

    • Date: Sunday, November 7th

    How to watch NFL games in Week Nine

    • Fox
    • CBS
    • NBC

    NFL Game Time and TV Network

    Game | Time (CT) | Network

    Sunday early games

    • Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 12 p.m., Fox
    • Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, 12 p.m., Fox
    • New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., CBS
    • Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, 12 p.m., Fox
    • Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 12 p.m., CBS
    • Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12 p.m., CBS
    • Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 12 p.m., Fox
    • Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants, 12 p.m., CBS

    Sunday late games

    • Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, 3:05 p.m., CBS
    • Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., Fox
    • Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

    Sunday Night Football

    • Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC

    As we progress through the midway point of the season, we will get a stronger feel for how the NFL could shape out to be. Stay tuned for up-to-date NFL Draft rankings and fantasy football projections.

