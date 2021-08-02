HUB: 10 Players Destined To Make NFL Rosters

The CAMP presented by HUB Football is the premier destination for top-level professional football free agents. When you look around the league, NFL rosters are littered with HUB Football alumni. With training camps in full swing, here are 10 players who participated in recent CAMPs that stand a strong chance of making their team’s 53-man roster.

One of the top performers from HUB’s most recent July CAMP, Hardy looked like his old self out on the field. Even with the recent trade of Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans, the Bears wideout corps is full of smaller, track-type receivers. Hardy brings reliability on the outside and provides much-needed experience. The grizzled veteran enters 2021 with 95 career receptions for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kai Nacua, S, San Francisco 49ers

A 2020 CAMP participant, Nacua was picked up in-season by the 49ers and played admirably down the stretch during the team’s final five games, while also proving his worth on special teams. Nacua possesses the versatility to fill in at either safety spot and shows great awareness. He has 21 career NFL games under his belt between San Francisco and the Cleveland Browns.

Keep an eye on the once-heralded O’Grady, who could become a sneaky red-zone target for quarterback Joe Burrow. With Drew Sample expected to earn the starting role, there is very little depth behind him at the tight end position. Look for O’Grady to grow his role rapidly due to his ability to make occasional splash plays.

This could prove to be one of the better CAMP signings in terms of value, as Ellerbee was signed just days prior to the start of training camp. With linebacker arguably the thinnest spot on the Falcons’ roster, Ellerbee not only stands a strong chance of making the roster, but it would be unsurprising to see him land a significant role this upcoming season.

Devin Ross, WR, New England Patriots

A jitterbug with the ability to create separation, Ross enters his second stint with New England. You can understand the allure as Ross consistently shredded cornerbacks during his CAMP workout, leaving defenders in the dust time and time again. The potential of Ross playing in the slot could be pleasant news for Patriots signal-caller Cam Newton.

Jamell Garcia-Williams, OLB, Arizona Cardinals

The big-bodied Garcia-Williams oozes with potential due to his gargantuan size and nimble athleticism. With JJ Watt already nursing a sore hamstring and Chandler Jones disgruntled with Cardinals management, Garcia-Williams should have every opportunity to impress team brass. If he gets things clicking, watch out, as Garcia-Williams has the tools to be an effective situational rusher.

Mikey Daniel, FB, Carolina Panthers

An old-school, traditional thumper, head coach Matt Rhule has always appreciated a blocking fullback. While Daniel moonlights as a bulldozer, he has also proved capable to be an effective receiver out of the backfield and can pick up tough short yardage if called upon. There’s a strong chance he sticks around for a while in Carolina.

With the Saints being his sixth different NFL team, Poling is no stranger to being on the move. He may have finally found a landing spot with a New Orleans team that desperately needs to add depth at linebacker. Poling covers a tremendous amount of ground laterally and closes the gap quickly. He could prove to be an effective run-stuffer who can also play on special teams.

A relentless worker, Hampton has dedicated himself to make the transition from wide receiver to tight end coming out of USC. He bounced from the AAF to the XFL before attending The CAMP, and after bulking up 25 pounds, Hampton still demonstrates an ability to quickly get in and out of breaks, along with reliable hands. He could be a perfect backup compliment to the strong stable of tight ends, led by Rob Gronkowski, with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Olive Sagapolu, DT, Atlanta Falcons

A journeyman who has toiled around the League, but has yet to appear in an NFL game, Sagapolu has shown flashes of his development since graduating from Wisconsin. He appeared to be in his best shape yet when he attended a recent CAMP in April. There is a very strong possibility that Sagapolu works his way into the Falcons’ defensive line rotation as a backup at nose tackle.

