HUB Football CAMP Highlights Several Notable Prospects

The CAMP presented by HUB Football is hosting its latest event this Sunday, May 23rd in La Mesa, California, just outside of San Diego. Numerous players have come through CAMP this year and have gone on to sign NFL and CFL contracts.

The importance of the OTA-style drills, which are held in front of professional scouts and conducted by former professional football players and coaches is priceless. Sports Illustrated has the roster of players that will be attending Sunday’s CAMP and we’re giving you a few names to watch out for.

Alex Hornibrook, Quarterback, Florida State

At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Hornibrook has the size to play professional football. He’s accurate, poised in the pocket and can read defenses well. He finished his career with a 61% completion rate, throwing for 6,424 yards with 54 touchdowns.

His two biggest issues seem to be getting the ball downfield and making the right decisions. Hornibrook threw 35 interceptions as a collegian. Hornibrook plans to show that he’s grown and he’s ready to take the next step at Sunday’s CAMP.

“For a free agent like myself, CAMP is a perfect opportunity to show teams what I can do. I’m very grateful that this event is being put on and I’m going to do my best to take full advantage of it.”

The last time we saw Hornibrook was with The Spring League in 2020. Look for him to make some noise on Sunday.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Quarterback, Sacramento State

Another player to watch is Bethel-Thompson, who spent most of his professional football career bouncing between the NFL and CFL. He most recently competed for the Aviators of The Spring League, helping lead them to the championship game.

"Since the end of my 2019 CFL campaign in which I threw for 4,024 yards and 28 touchdowns in 13 games, I have been training and preparing for the next season, whenever and wherever that may be. I’m in the best shape of my life and I’m looking forward to showcasing the fact that I throw the ball better than 90 percent of the QBs in the NFL, and combined with 11 years of professional football experience, I am ready to help an organization foster a positive and constructive culture and win ball games."

Bethel-Thompson has won at the CFL level, reaching the Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. He enjoyed his best CFL season in 2019 when he completed 67.9% percent of his passes while racking up 4,024 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with just 13 interceptions. While viewed as a traditional pocket-passer type, Bethel-Thompson is capable of using his legs to extend plays and pick up additional yardage.

Nick Callendar, OL Colorado State

Nick Callendar will also participate in Sunday’s CAMP presented by HUB Football and he comes in with NFL experience, having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, along with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

Callendar usually plays tackle, but can slide inside when needed. While for the Roughnecks, their passing game was best in the league, and considering that Callender protected quarterback P.J. Walker, it’s an easy bet to say Callendar had a big hand in that success.

Houston’s run game was ranked in the top five as well, so we look for him to be a significant player of interest who could warrant interest as an NFL training camp invite after Sunday’s CAMP.

Emmanuel Beal, LB Oklahoma

Another name to watch for this weekend is former Oklahoma linebacker Emmanuel Beal. Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, Beal found himself in the XFL in 2020, playing in all five games for the Tampa Bay Vipers before the league shut down due to COVID-19. Beal ended his career at Oklahoma after two years with 176 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and one interception. He plans on getting back into the NFL this year and CAMP presented by HUB Football is the best pathway for that.

HUB Football’s mission is to get free agent prospects onto professional football rosters. The tools and resources provided to each player at a CAMP unique to help these players achieve their dreams.

Being coached by former professional players and competing in an OTA-style workout in front of NFL scouts is a dream scenario for any prospect. Stay tuned for exclusive coverage of the HUB Football CAMP on NFLDraftBible.com this Sunday, May 23rd.

Here is the full list of confirmed participants of the HUB Football CAMP on Sunday, May 23rd:

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Sacramento State

QB Shea Patterson, Michigan

QB Alex Hornibrook, Florida State

RB Xavier Quick, Winston-Salem State

RB Nolan Saraceni, Montana Tech

WR Juantarius Bryant, Austin-Peay

WR Andy Jones, Jacksonville

WR Keith Mumphrey, Michigan State

WR Douglas Johnson, Henderson State

WR Colin Jonov, Pittsburgh

WR Mossi Johnson, UCLA

WR Jonathan Nance, Missouri

WR Timothy White, Arizona State

WR Matt Sewall, Bryant

WR Kyle Buss Kyle, Connecticut

WR Julian Williams, Florida International

WR Adrian Adams, Fort Valley State

TE Connor Davis, Stony Brook

TE Will Gragg Will, Arkansas

TE Nicholas Truesdell, Grand Rapids C.C.

TE Cyontai Lewis, Florida

TE Brandon Swain-Price, Southern Connecticut State

TE Justin Barlow, Sioux Falls

OL Nick Callender, Colorado State

OL Jackson Scott-Brown, Northern Iowa

OL Niko Culnan, Albany

OL Tamatoa Neher, Lamar

DT Sterling Johnson, Coastal Carolina

DT Daryle Banfield, Brown

DE Adedayo Idowu, North Dakota

DE Uchenna Obinna, California-Sacramento

LB Brandon Marshall, Nevada-Reno

LB Korey Toomer, Idaho

LB Emmanuel Beal, Oklahoma

LB Gregory Matthews, Miles College

LB Quinlen Dean, New Hampshire

LB Malik Clements, Cincinnati

LB Brandon Payer, Colorado State

CB Mike Stevens Jr., North Carolina State

CB Bene Benewikere, San Jose State

CB Robert Nelson Jr., Arizona State

CB Hakeem Bailey, West Virginia

CB Myron Morris, Wagner

CB Jalin Burrell, New Mexico

CB Michael Davis, Delaware State

CBAdonis Davis, Abilene Christian

CB Malcolm Lee, British Columbia

S Mister Harriel, Sacramento State

K Lloyd Greef, South Africa

K Jack Crane, Wake Forest

K Billy Deane, Shippensburg

K Paul Ortiz, Winona State

K Patrick Baki Patrick, N/A

P Markiesh Harmon, Worcester State

LS Ethan Tucky, Cincinnati

LS Mitchell Fraboni, Arizona State