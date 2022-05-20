HUB Football: First-Ever Transfer Portal CAMP Set For June 18th

The creation of the NCAA Transfer Portal has led to many unforeseen nuances in what has essentially become modern day college football free agency.

Entering the transfer portal has become the easy part. According to the most recent NCAA data, 41% of the players who have entered the portal have not found a new school, are still looking, transferred to a non-NCAA school, or left their sport completely.

In the 2020-21 cycle, there were 2,654 transfers who entered the portal. Eight months into the 2021-22 cycle, that number was at 2,669, according to Sports Illustrated. Those numbers are staggering.

Clearly, the pastures have not always been greener on the other side for nearly half the entrants. HUB Football recognized these issues and decided to put a plan in motion to introduce the Transfer Portal CAMP, a one-day program designed to provide players in the portal an opportunity to obtain fresh film in an OTA-style atmosphere. That film will be sent to schools around the country.

The Portal CAMP is a spinoff of HUB Football’s highly-successful pro free agent CAMPs, 12 of which have taken place for NFL teams since 2020. During that span, 27% of the 574 participants who participated in the CAMP went on to sign a pro contract, be it with the NFL, CFL, USFL or other professional leagues.

Much like the pro CAMP showcase, Transfer Portal players will have the opportunity to compete in an OTA-style atmosphere, obtain new film, receive verified measurables, and network with a coaching staff that possesses more than 100 years of combined NFL experience.

In addition, the athletes will have a chance to build their brand and get looks from various college coaches around the country. This is truly a first-of-its-kind offering!

The Transfer Portal CAMP, presented by HUB Football, is also open to Junior College (JUCO) athletes. The workout structure was created in order for players to focus on technique drills and fieldwork so that each player can have position-specific drills that will help display a player's strengths and weaknesses.

Each position group will be run by a college or NFL coach. For players who are selected to receive an invitation, getting time with players and coaches who have been to the top of the football mountain will offer invaluable experience.

Another added benefit to participating in HUB Football’s CAMP is the ability for players to grow their brand and learn how to properly navigate the NIL landscape, which has exploded in recent months.

Since 2020, HUB Football has been the premier destination for free agent pro football players seeking a pathway into the NFL, CFL and other professional leagues. With the launch of their Transfer Portal CAMP, HUB Football is providing yet another pathway to provide opportunities for young players in what has become a very complex situation.