HUB: Six Unsigned Players On Defense Worth A Look

Several standout players who have attended HUB Football this past year remain unsigned. We recently examined six players on offense that we urge NFL teams to take a closer look at. Below are six defensive players who we believe can contribute to a pro team, right now! Stay tuned for the next HUB Football ‘CAMP,’ scheduled to be held on July 18th in San Diego. The roster is shaping up to be the most talented roster yet!

The one-time Super Bowl Champion with the Denver Broncos proved to be in great shape, flashing his grizzly veteran experience and displaying great anticipation, along with natural instincts on where to follow the ball. Marshall can still help a ball club and was recently in for workouts with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears—he’s not done yet.

View Marshall's Scouting Report

LB Brandon Payer, Colorado State-Pueblo

One of the most pleasant surprises of ‘The CAMP’ series, Payer was running side-by-side with the aforementioned Marshall and looked darn good doing it. He is built like a brick house, passes the eye-ball test in all departments, including explosiveness, change of direction, the ability to drop back and cover. Payer is sure to make it hard to cut him once he’s inside the building.

CB Denzel Rice, Fresno State

Looking for a sticky cover-corner with length and NFL experience? Search no further. Rice was putting receivers on lockdown during his HUB performance, showcasing his physicality, along with fluid footwork and hips. His versatility to play inside or outside should make him an intriguing option for NFL teams to consider.

SS Matt Elam, Florida

You have to give the former first round pick credit for coming out to San Diego and competing his tail off. Sure, the 29-year old got beat on a few occasions but he never lost the aggressive mentality, which led to more big plays then negative ones. His maturity level and new demeanor during the interview process should be noted.

Due to the abundance of cornerbacks in attendance, Benwikere opted to slide over and play some free safety. The result was a smashing success. The experience of Benwikere showed, as he was quick to anticipate, made a handful of pass breakups and demonstrated an overall calmness in directing traffic out on the field. He can play boundary, slot, safety, special teams. Why has someone not called this man?

View Benwikere's Scouting Report



