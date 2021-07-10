HUB: Six Unsigned Players On Offense Worth A Look

Since its inception in 2019, HUB Football has seen 66 of it’s 294 participants (22.5%) sign an NFL, CFL, or other professional contract. The talent pool continues to grow stronger with each ‘CAMP’ roster. All pro organizations have film access to every HUB Football ‘CAMP.’ We urge them to take a serious look at the following players, who we believe can contribute to a team immediately!

QB Ryan Willis, Virginia Tech

After lighting up The Spring League and earning MVP honors, Willis enjoyed a Tommy Maddox-like explosion, unleashing devastating deep balls week after week and spraying the ball all over the field. He has been in contact with several NFL teams, per his agent.

WR Greg Dortch, Wake Forest

It was great to see Dortch compete at a very high level and outshine every player in attendance during his HUB workout. Per his name, Greg turned on the torch and consistently created separation from defenders with his sharp route running and speed. He was immediately brought in by the Chicago Bears for a tryout but they decided to pass despite a strong workout.

The big-bodied wide out made a series of spectacular catches, displaying excellent size, hands and the ability to play above the rim. Veasy is a veteran of six different NFL organizations and should be expected to get a call sometime soon for teams in search of added depth.

View Veasy's Scouting Report

TE DeAndre Goolsby, Florida

More than worthy, Goolsby appears to be more talented than many TE3 currently signed to NFL rosters. He demonstrated improved route running ability, tip-top conditioning, savvy instincts and was making plays all day long at ‘The CAMP.’ He received a workout with the San Francisco 49ers days after the HUB workout, but it’s surprising he still remains unsigned.

One of the more flexible and technical offensive lineman to pass through the HUB, it was Mauigoa who stonewalled defenders during one-on-one drills, demonstrating excellent balance, lateral agility and adequate strength. Should he get a training camp invite, it would not be shocking to see him earn a final roster spot.

View Mauigoa's Scouting Report