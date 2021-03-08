Jim Mora discusses NFL Free Agency highlighting Jameis Winston

In a league driven by quarterback play, a 27-year-old former number one overall draft pick could draw more attention in free agency than many expect. After a five-year run as the starter in Tampa Bay, Jameis Winston saw limited playing time as the part-time backup and third-string quarterback on a one-year deal in New Orleans in 2020.

The Florida State product was not given many on-field opportunities, attempting just 11 passes with the Saints. He failed to claim the starting job when future Hall of Fame inductee Drew Brees missed time due to injury. Instead, New Orleans went with hybrid do-it-all Taysom Hill. That said, Winston probably did not expect to see the field much in 2020. He likely chose to play for the Saints, as both a learning experience and a chance to prove he had matured since his past concerning off-field actions. After all, the young quarterback has no shortage of experience on an NFL field.

Since his rookie year, Winston has been one of the most fascinating case studies from a statistical perspective in a long time. In 2019, he became the only member of the 30-30 club in NFL history by passing for over 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. Even in that historically turnover-prone year, he led the league with 5,109 passing yards and came in second with 33 passing touchdowns. He is also one of just eight quarterbacks in league history to surpass 5,000 passing yards in a season. What’s more, he had laser eye surgery (LASIK) in the 2019-2020 offseason. Some media members and fans cited this procedure as a reason to expect improved efficiency in the future. His lack of playing time in New Orleans, though, has not allowed him to show off his improved eyesight.

Now at the end of the one-year contract, the talented passer will be faced with a career-defining choice ahead of him. After a season that saw him back up Brees and Hill, he may not command a particularly high price in free agency. Nonetheless, there are various organizations with which the former Florida State standout can find a substantial role. Quarterback-needy teams such as the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Washington Football Team are not positioned to select a passer early in the 2021 NFL Draft. Consequently, they may take a chance on Winston’s talent.

The franchise most commonly linked to the strong-armed passer is the New Orleans Saints. Former NFL and UCLA head coach Jim Mora Jr. points to the connection that Winston has likely already developed with head coach Sean Payton and the rest of the staff as a possible reason for mutual interest from both parties in reuniting. What’s more, the talented quarterback may be poised to take over after Brees’s impending retirement. Although there are rumors that the 42-year-old may return for one last year, the NFL legend is expected to hang it up this offseason. Re-signing with New Orleans will give Winston the chance to continue learning under and fostering his relationship with a legendary head coach; further, it will allow him to compete for the starting job after Brees retires.

There have never been questions about Winston’s talent. He possesses excellent physical tools but has long been undermined by poor decision-making. However, the gifted passer still owns starter upside. In fact, Jameis Winston has a chance to start soon if he plays his cards right. Regardless, his free agency process provides exciting insight into one of the league’s most anomalous passers.

