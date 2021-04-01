Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Jim Mora discusses the importance of mobile quarterbacks in the NFL

How much do mobile quarterbacks matter to NFL teams?
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL has seen many more mobile and athletic quarterbacks come through in recent years. Having a quarterback that can run and make plays on their feet is critical to the success of an offense.

Jim Mora was one of the innovators when it came to having a mobile quarterback. Guys like Mike Vick and as recent as Lamar Jackson have become very valuable in the NFL. Without the ability to use your legs as a quarterback, you lack the ability to keep a defense guessing.

Listen to what Jim Mora has to say about the mobile quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jim Mora discusses the importance of mobile quarterbacks in the NFL

