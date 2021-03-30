Jim Mora Jr. discusses what the San Francisco 49ers could do with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have made a trade to move up to pick three in the NFL Draft.

The 49ers have made a blockbuster trade to move up to the third pick. Where do they go with this pick? The potential to have three, even four quarterbacks go with the first picks in the draft is very high. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo but he has failed to stay healthy, despite bringing them to a Super Bowl during his time with the team.

The quarterbacks that will likely be available will be Zach Wilson from BYU, Justin Fields from Ohio State, and Trey Lance from NDSU. Jim Mora talks about his love for Mac Jones and his potential to be a top-tier type of quarterback in the NFL.

The 49ers still plan to keep Garoppolo and let him be the starter while developing a younger prospect.

