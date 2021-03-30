Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Jim Mora Jr. sits down to talk about new Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

Ric Serritella was joined by coach Jim Mora Jr. to discuss the Gus Bradley hiring for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Author:
Publish date:

The new Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, was once considered one of the best defensive coordinators during his time with Seattle in 2009-2012. He was the original defensive play-caller for the famous "Legion of Boom" team.

The type of defense you get with Bradley is a man-pressure defense and he will put his players in a position to play to their best ability. He will make sure he has the proper players in the proper areas to make sure they succeed. Bradley is a high-energy coach and his players will enjoy playing for him. He isn't afraid to challenge them and to make them the best player they can be. 

Check out the entire video from Jim Mora Jr. above.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

USATSI_14857955
NFL

Jim Mora Jr. sits down to talk about new Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

USATSI_15785629
Mocks

Hot Take Tuesday: Three Round NFL Mock Draft

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football PT. CLXXII

screen-shot-2021-03-25-at-125731-pm
NFL

Jim Mora Jr talks about The HUB football camp

nfl-logo-112719-getty-ftrjpg_4szxgwkgrain1tcmglwxk1hyj
News

The NFL is Expected to Officially Expand the Regular Season Schedule to 17 games.

USATSI_15595290
Mocks

Mock Draft Monday: 2021 NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_15497944
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: DILLON RADUNZ | NORTH DAKOTA STATE | OFFENSIVE TACKLE

USATSI_15695404
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: TRAVIS ETIENNE | CLEMSON | RUNNING BACK

USATSI_11741511
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: JERRY JACOBS | ARKANSAS | CORNERBACK