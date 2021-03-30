Jim Mora Jr. sits down to talk about new Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

The new Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, was once considered one of the best defensive coordinators during his time with Seattle in 2009-2012. He was the original defensive play-caller for the famous "Legion of Boom" team.

The type of defense you get with Bradley is a man-pressure defense and he will put his players in a position to play to their best ability. He will make sure he has the proper players in the proper areas to make sure they succeed. Bradley is a high-energy coach and his players will enjoy playing for him. He isn't afraid to challenge them and to make them the best player they can be.

Check out the entire video from Jim Mora Jr. above.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.