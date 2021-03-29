Jim Mora Jr talks about The HUB football camp

The HUB football camp, hosted by Don Yee, was designed to help street free agent professional football players get more recognition to NFL teams. During the workout, Darius Clark turned the heads of the Carolina Panthers organization. He was signed on the spot during the workout at The HUB. NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella and coach Jim Mora Jr. sat down to discuss The HUB workout and Darius Clark's signing to the Carolina Panthers.

View the discussion in the video below.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.