Los Angeles Chargers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

After a mixed bag of results in the 2020 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers head into this offseason with a bright future. General manager Tom Telesco appears to have hit a home run in selecting Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick in last year’s draft. Herbert is now paired with promising new head coach Brandon Staley. This upcoming draft class will need to provide a strong base of young talent for the Chargers to build into the future. If their roster as a whole can stay healthy to withstand an entire season, expect them to make some noise in the AFC.

here's a look at how their draft could go.

Round 1, Pick 13: Christian Darrisaw, Tackle, Virginia Tech

The Chargers have a major need across the entire offensive line. One of the most important tasks for this offseason should be to get Herbert his foundational left tackle and they get that with Darrisaw. He should be a perfect fit for how they will want to run their offense, while also still having a lot of room to improve as an overall player. Darrisaw is a monster at the point of attack because of his powerful base and large frame that makes him an impactful run blocker.

Round 2, Pick 47: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Cornerback, Syracuse

With Michael Davis set to hit free agency later this month, Staley will surely want to prioritize his replacement if they are not able to bring him back. Melifonwu matches the physical profile that this team tends to prefer on the outside. His length and range make him an exciting prospect to partner with the likes of Casey Heyward, Chris Harris Jr. and Derwin James in the secondary.

Round 3, Pick 71: Josh Myers, Interior Offensive Lineman, Ohio State

After the retirement of Mike Pouncey, the holes continue to grow on the offensive line. That is the case especially on the interior due to the aforementioned retirement and disappointing play of guards Trai Turner and Forrest Lamp. Myers will be a plug-and-play starter and should continue to play at a starting-caliber level for years to come.

Round 3, Pick 97: Aaron Banks, Interior Offensive Lineman, Notre Dame

Hopefully, by now, the emphasis has been to show that the Chargers absolutely need to revamp the offensive line. Banks makes this the third offensive lineman selected with the first four picks in this draft. Banks has plenty of experience at guard in college and should be an impact starter right away for the Chargers on the interior.

Round 4, Pick 118: Rashad Weaver, Edge, Pittsburgh

With Melvin Ingram likely heading out the door, the 5-technique defensive end role will need to be replaced. Weaver suits that role very well because of his power and length as a defensive lineman. He makes an impact on every play, whether that be as a pass rusher or run defender.

Round 5, Pick 160: Dez Fitzpatrick, Wide Receiver, Louisville

Even though they have two solid starting receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Herbert could always use more dynamic targets. Although most of the spotlight was on his teammate at Louisville, Tutu Atwell, Fitzpatrick’s production over his collegiate career should not go unnoticed. His route running and alignment flexibility should make him a valuable asset for the Chargers’ offense.

Round 6, Pick 200: JaCoby Stevens, Safety/Linebacker, LSU

After the back end of the defense struggled with injuries in 2020, Stevens can be of help to the defense. His versatility as a player who can play both safety and linebacker will be of good value to a defense that has struggled with consistency over the past few years.

Round 6, Pick 206: Noah Gray, Tight End, Duke

A high-upside H-back and flex tight end, Gray flashed dynamic play-making ability at Duke this past season. He is a good athlete that displays constant effort that will make him a desirable Day 3 developmental prospect at tight end.

Round 7, Pick 235: Jimmy Morrissey, Interior Offensive Lineman, Pittsburgh

After a prestigious college career at Pittsburgh where he started at center for four consecutive seasons, Morrissey comes into the league with a bundle of experience that teams will covet as a depth piece. With the struggles of the Chargers offensive line, it can’t hurt to continue to add more, quality depth to the team.

