Rookies from the 2021 NFL Draft are making names for themselves this year. Who are the top rookies from the past week? Click here to read more.

NFL: 2021 NFL Draft Rookies Making a Statement

It was a week of big upsets in the NFL and one filled with divisional tension. We saw two teams on the verge of being knocked out and returning to deliver Haymakers to their biggest rivals when Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore and Seattle beat San Francisco. Oh yeah, Detroit won a game too. Being in the first week of December, all teams are feeling extra pressure to position themselves right where they want to be when playoffs start, so it's not surprising when things become chippier than usual this time of year. This is also a time when individual players start to separate from the pack to get some recognition and maybe a little hardware. We saw a few rookies do just that by giving performances that go past an individual game and deserve more attention.

Micah Parsons, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys:

Right when the season started, Parsons put his stamp on the Dallas defense. He is a player with a relentless motor and someone who lives for the game. It doesn't matter where you line him up - as long as he is on the field making plays, he is happy as can be. He finished Thursday night's game with five tackles and a sack, but it's what that sack represents that is important. That was Parsons' tenth sack, and double-digit numbers are always exciting. Now add that he leads all rookies and is top ten in the entire league. Dallas has asked a lot of him this year, and Parsons hasn't blinked once, which is truly amazing to see. As long as he keeps up this pace, he will be a strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Miami Dolphins first-round picks setting team records:

In this past year's NFL Draft, the Dolphins had two first-round picks and many holes to fill, so this is where having good evaluators can help. Thankfully for Miami, their decisions seem to be paying off. Not only did both first-rounders set team records Sunday, but they both also have the same first name (Jaylen/Jaelan). Jaylen Waddle set Miami's rookie reception record, which is enough for second in the league in that stat, and Jaelan Phillips set the team's rookie sack record with eight and a half. Phillips' two sacks came on back-to-back plays, which gave him six sacks in a three-game span. It's safe to say the Miami rookies have been a huge factor in the team's five-game winning streak, as this is also the fifth week in a row I have written about a dolphin. Kudos Miami.

Javonte Williams, Running Back, Denver Broncos:

When it comes to players who have picked up their game over the past few weeks, Javonte Williams is at the top of the list. Williams has been a threat on the ground and through the air for Denver, culminating Sunday in his best performance yet. Not only did he gain one hundred and two yards rushing, but he was also the team's second-leading receiver with six catches for seventy-six yards and a touchdown. The absence of Melvin Gordon allowed Williams to shine, which could lead to some difficult decisions in the offseason.

Patrick Surtain Jr, Cornerback, Denver Broncos:

This one is more of an honorable mention. Surtain only had one tackle and one interception, but he was a big part in shutting down Kansas City's passing attack. He is already becoming a shutdown corner in the league and can put his skills on display no matter the opponent, which would be wrong to go unmentioned.

