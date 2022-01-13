NFL: 2022 Playoff Schedule Bracket

Updated dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15th

(5) Raiders at (4) Bengals: 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

4:30 p.m. ET (NBC) (6) Patriots at (3) Bills: 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, January 16th

(7) Eagles at (2) Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

1 p.m. ET (Fox) (6) 49ers at (3) Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS and Nickelodeon)

4:30 p.m. ET (CBS and Nickelodeon) (7) Steelers at (2) Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, January 17th

(5) Cardinals at (4) Rams: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22nd

TBA vs. TBA, 4:35 p.m. ET

TBA vs. TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 23rd

TBA vs. TBA, 3:05 p.m. ET

TBA vs. TBA, 6:40 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers host divisional games.

Championship Sunday

January 30th

AFC Championship

3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship

6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LVI

February 13th

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

