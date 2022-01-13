Skip to main content
NFL: 2022 Playoff Schedule Bracket

Updated dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason.

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule Bracket: Dates/Times

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15th

  • (5) Raiders at (4) Bengals: 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • (6) Patriots at (3) Bills: 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, January 16th

  • (7) Eagles at (2) Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
  • (6) 49ers at (3) Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS and Nickelodeon) 
  • (7) Steelers at (2) Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC) 

Monday, January 17th

  • (5) Cardinals at (4) Rams: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22nd

  • TBA vs. TBA, 4:35 p.m. ET
  • TBA vs. TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 23rd

  • TBA vs. TBA, 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TBA vs. TBA, 6:40 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers host divisional games.

Championship Sunday

January 30th

AFC Championship

  • 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship

  • 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Read More

Super Bowl LVI

February 13th

  • AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

nfl-playoff-bracket-010922-ftr_gscgn5ww8h6615x2qt7lgq00e
