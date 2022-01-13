NFL: 2022 Playoff Schedule Bracket
Updated dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason.
2022 NFL Playoff Schedule Bracket: Dates/Times
Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15th
- (5) Raiders at (4) Bengals: 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
- (6) Patriots at (3) Bills: 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)
Sunday, January 16th
- (7) Eagles at (2) Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- (6) 49ers at (3) Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS and Nickelodeon)
- (7) Steelers at (2) Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, January 17th
- (5) Cardinals at (4) Rams: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22nd
- TBA vs. TBA, 4:35 p.m. ET
- TBA vs. TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 23rd
- TBA vs. TBA, 3:05 p.m. ET
- TBA vs. TBA, 6:40 p.m. ET
The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers host divisional games.
Championship Sunday
January 30th
AFC Championship
- 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
NFC Championship
- 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)
Read More
Super Bowl LVI
February 13th
- AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
