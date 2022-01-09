Skip to main content
NFL: Brandon Staley’s Defense Has A Fatal Flaw

What has been going on with the Los Angeles Chargers on defense? Click here to view this week's video breakdown.

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers defense. Staley had a meteoric rise to become the Chargers coach in 2021, and while his team is just one win away from a playoff berth, there are areas he’s disappointed. His signature, the defense, has been a bottom 3 unit the entire year, so what gives? How did he have such an incredible defense in 2020 with the Rams, and why is it so bad now with the Chargers?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

