NFL: Can Anybody Stop Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase
This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Cincinnati Bengals dynamic duo Quarterback Joe burrow and Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Cincinnati Bengals dynamic duo Quarterback Joe burrow and Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase. After the Bengals drafted Chase #5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, well, the pair has been absolutely on fire. Chase has won offensive rookie of the year, Burrow is in the middle of MVP talks, and the Bengals have shocked the world by running through the AFC. What makes them so dynamic together?
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
- College Gridiron Showcase
- Hula Bowl
- Tropical Bowl
- NFLPA Bowl
- East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)
- Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)
Read More
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)