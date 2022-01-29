Skip to main content
NFL: Can Anybody Stop Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Cincinnati Bengals dynamic duo Quarterback Joe burrow and Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Cincinnati Bengals dynamic duo Quarterback Joe burrow and Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase. After the Bengals drafted Chase #5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, well, the pair has been absolutely on fire. Chase has won offensive rookie of the year, Burrow is in the middle of MVP talks, and the Bengals have shocked the world by running through the AFC. What makes them so dynamic together?

