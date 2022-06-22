NFL Draft Rookie Storylines: Latest news on the 2022 class.

Tyquan Thornton has been working with the starters

Some questioned using such a high pick on Thornton (50th Overall) in the 2022 draft, labeling him as a pure vertical threat. The Patriots saw otherwise and have been impressed with Thornton's offseason approach. He has said to emphasize adding size to his frame and is detailed in his preparation. As Mike D'abate of Patriots Country on Sports Illustrated noted, "On Tuesday, Thornton demonstrated that desire to learn and grow. He worked closely with the Patriots' offensive coaching staff, emphasizing improving his arm movement throughout his routes and out of his breaks, increasing his precision on his route running and making contested catches. While the Patriots playbook may be complex, Thornton is confident that his physical skills, along with the knowledge he received at Baylor, will help him to be successful with the Pats in 2022 and beyond." Look for this South Florida native to make splash plays in the fall.

Desmond Ridder is firmly entrenched in a battle for starting quarterback

The Falcons may have made Marcus Mariota the de-facto starter when acquiring him this offseason, but that doesn't mean Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is out of the running. The second quarterback taken in the 2022 draft, Ridder has impressed down in Atlanta, where his intangibles, including experience and football I.Q, have him ahead of the curve. Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith has applauded the rookie for his understanding of the offense at such a pre-mature stage. As Dave Choate of the Falcoholic said, "Ridder's going to make the quarterback competition interesting this summer, even if Rothstein and others have observed that Marcus Mariota has looked noticeably better throwing the ball in the early going. Ridder's progress is going to be something to watch once we get to late July, and the work he's going to put in is obvious regardless of how that competition shakes out." Should Ridder win the job, he may avoid the ever-dangerous "rookie wall" thanks to his maturity.

Could Matt Corral beat out Sam Darnold as the Panthers 2022 signal-caller?

Most of the media pegged Carolina to draft a quarterback in the 2022 Draft, and it just so happened that it wasn't with their sixth overall selection but their 94th. That seemed like a prime place to acquire Corral, who fits the system of quarterbacks that offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo runs. While it will take time for Corral to know the playbook inside out, he's said to have been solid over the offseason. As Augusta Stone of Panthers.Com said, "Corral came to the Panthers with what head coach Matt Rhule called "natural instincts." Following minicamp, Rhule lauded Corral's ability to scan downfield and make throws but said he had room to grow pre-snap, including broadening his knowledge of the playbook." With rumors swirling that the Browns and Panthers have heated up trade talks regarding Baker Mayfield, maybe Corral is just receiving praise, but if those talks fall through, there is a chance he plays valuable snaps in the fall.

Has Sauce Gardner cemented his role in the Jets secondary?

Gardner's high draft position (fourth overall) doesn't mean he's guaranteed a role as an obvious starter for the green, even if his talent is worthy of it. Head Coach Robert Saleh noted time and time again that he needs to see Gardner earn the job. Well, that may have happened as the Jets finished up minicamp with Gardner putting a stamp on things. As Connor Hughes of The Athletic wrote, "Gardner saved his best practice for Wednesday — coincidentally, minutes after Saleh lovingly said in his news conference he needs to "make a play" before he anoints him. Gardner had a gorgeous pass breakup on a long Wilson throw to Davis. Davis had a step on Gardner, but the rookie used his speed to close the gap and break up the pass. Later, in a red-zone drill, Gardner jumped a Wilson pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown." Look for Gardner's play and confidence to be the catalyst in this jets rebuild, starting in September.

