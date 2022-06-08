NFL Draft Rookie Storylines: Updates on Receivers and Top Draft Picks

OTA's and workouts have produced both positive and questionable first impressions from the 2022 draft class. As we head into mandatory minicamp, here is some of the news surrounding the most anticipated rookies.

Kenny Pickett is working with the third and fourth team offense.

The 20th overall pick and first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL draft is learning that nothing is given, but everything is earned in the NFL. As Brooke Pryor of ESPN wrote, "through the first four voluntary OTA practices open to the media, Pickett has been running with the third-string offense." While this is probably nothing more than sorting out the pecking order, some are concerned that Pickett is behind Mason Rudolph on the depth chart. Given the current date on the calendar and Rudolph's familiarity with the team, this is to be expected, though. Much is to be learned about Pickett's ability to learn the offense and lead the team. With over a month until training camp, time will tell how the rookie signal-caller progresses.

Alec Pierce has impressed the coaching staff.

Pierce was the Colts' first selection of the 2022 NFL draft, taking him at 53rd overall in the second round. With as complete a roster as any team, the Colts have one question mark after acquiring former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan. Is there enough talent in the receiver room? With Michael Pittman Jr. having a solid year last year, Pierce is looking to help alleviate some of his defensive attention. Head coach Frank Reich has taken note of Pierce's ability saying, "He's done a good job, so he's going to have to compete for every snap, right. It's a very competitive group, but yeah, we're definitely pushing him. We're definitely pushing him and want him to compete to get in the mix and get on the field."

Christian Watson has flashed but shows shaky hands.

One of the most dynamic pass catchers of the 2022 class, Watson is a rare mixture of size and speed. He has big shoes to fill now that Davante Adams has departed for Las Vegas, but it doesn't have to be in the same manner. Some questions have arisen around Watson, with some pointing to Romeo Doubs being the more "pro-ready" rookie. As Andy Herman of the Packer Report tweeted, "His hands have definitely been questionable, and I don't think there's been a practice yet where he hasn't dropped at least one pass." Some may recall that there was similar rhetoric surrounding Ja'marr Chase of the Bengals around this time last year. All he did was help lead them to the Super Bowl while winning offensive rookie of the year.

Chris Olave garners praise from Jameis Winston

Nobody had the word "silky" attached to their name more than Olave over the most recent draft cycle. Well, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston seems to agree, telling Katherine Terell of the Athletic, "Smooth as the other side of the pillow, just real smooth. He can get in and out of breaks very well. Electric and smart, man. He's a guy that's always asking questions. He's a guy that wants to know how you want it, and I really respect that." Pairing Olave with a healthy Michael Thomas will be a hard pill to swallow for many NFL defenses. The Saints could be a sleeper contender if everyone is on the same page in New Orleans.

Sauce Gardner has to earn his spot according to his head coach

Even top five picks have to show they can compete before they are given the starting job, or at least when Robert Saleh is the head coach. ProFootballTalk.com shared some quotes from Saleh's press conference where he said, "I do want to be clear, and I know, like you just said, fourth overall, and I'm not trying to stir up headlines, it probably will, he still has to go earn it, Bryce has started, he's taking the one reps, and it's not for show. You have to earn your right to play football. Just because you were drafted in a certain spot, it doesn't mean anything." With such apparent talent, it would be surprising if Gardner is not starting come September. This should be interpreted as another rookie having to earn his spot, more than any slight on Gardner's ability, as he has lifted the defense with his athleticism and personality in the offseason.

