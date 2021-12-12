Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
NFL: How the Patriots Beat the Bills by Completing Two Passes

The New England Patriots were able to defeat the Buffalo Bills in the snowy Monday Night Football game. View the video breakdown here as to what happened.
Author:

The Patriots beat the Bills with a fairly standard 14-10 final score, but the way in which they beat them was shocking: they completed just 2 passes. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels' designed a game plan to pound the rock and made several minor in-game adjustments that devastated the Bills. How the heck did this happen? This week’s episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze the New England Patriots win over the Buffalo Bills. 

