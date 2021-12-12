NFL: How the Patriots Beat the Bills by Completing Two Passes
The Patriots beat the Bills with a fairly standard 14-10 final score, but the way in which they beat them was shocking: they completed just 2 passes. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels' designed a game plan to pound the rock and made several minor in-game adjustments that devastated the Bills. How the heck did this happen? This week’s episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze the New England Patriots win over the Buffalo Bills.
