NFL: How The Philadelphia Eagles Run Game Saved Their Season

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 resurgence as a run dominant football team. The Eagles started the year at 2-5 and basically refused to run the football, but then they started ripping off big runs and big wins and have found themselves 9-8 and in the playoffs. What is the secret to this shocking turnaround and how did the Eagles save their season?



