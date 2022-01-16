Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL: How The Philadelphia Eagles Run Game Saved Their Season

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 resurgence as a run dominant football team.

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 resurgence as a run dominant football team. The Eagles started the year at 2-5 and basically refused to run the football, but then they started ripping off big runs and big wins and have found themselves 9-8 and in the playoffs. What is the secret to this shocking turnaround and how did the Eagles save their season?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

Read More

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

thumbnail_Eagles Run Game
NFL

NFL: How The Philadelphia Eagles Run Game Saved Their Season

just now
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

13 hours ago
Keyshon Camp, Defensive Linemen, Pittsburgh
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl American Team Day 2 Practice Recap

15 hours ago
Jarett Guarantano, Quarterback, Washington State
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl National Team Day 2 Practice Recap

15 hours ago
Cameron-Thomas
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Thomas, Defensive Line, San Diego State Aztecs

Jan 14, 2022
Member Exclusive
2020_11_18_FB_Bernhard_Raimann3
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Bernhard Raimann, Offensive Tackle, Central Michigan

Jan 14, 2022
Member Exclusive
Dameon Pierce
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida Gators

Jan 14, 2022
Member Exclusive
ME5LJ7OHP5B3YXB75X5UGVMAMY
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Johnson, Wide Receiver, Central Florida Knights

Jan 14, 2022
Member Exclusive
8515373
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Braylon Sanders, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 14, 2022
Member Exclusive