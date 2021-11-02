NFL: Midseason Rookie Recap Week 8 2021 NFL Season

Can you even believe that we are entering midway through the 2021 NFL season already? It has been the craziest season in recent history, and so much has happened. With that being said, let's stick with the rookies and highlight who has shined so far this season. We have seen a lot from the rooks to this point, some don't come as a surprise, and others we did not see coming. That is the beauty of football -- it takes a total team effort to get a win, giving opportunities to players you might not expect. Just think about everything you have seen thus far, and, amazingly, we are only halfway to Super Bowl LVI… How can't you love football?

Offense

Quarterbacks

In a draft class that was star-studded with quarterback talent, the quarterbacks have been least impressive. Of course, indeed, these players are also the ones in the most difficult situations, but the inconsistency has been alarming. This isn't to say they are bad players; they just aren't off to great starts. Mac Jones leads the group in pretty much every important statistic, which shouldn't be a huge surprise under Bill Belichick as he doesn't put much pressure on Jones and never puts him in bad situations. The number one overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, has had a different experience so far and has struggled, but he has also been put into some terrible situations. The rest of the rookies have been very up and down, so it's hard to tell what these players will be. Don't fret, though, football fans -- it's too soon to panic because in the wise words of the Carpenters, "We've only just begun."

Running Backs

Though Najee Harris is the clear leader in the group backs, this is also the position with the most surprising names. There have been a lot of late-round players making a statement this season and two, specifically, that never expected to be contributors. Chicago's Khalil Herbert has been the starter the past three weeks, and his lowest total rushing yards in these games is seventy-two yards, so he has been very effective. Eli Mitchell in San Francisco has also found himself in a prominent role, but all he's done is become the first running back in 49ers history to have back-to-back hundred-yard rushing performances. Eagle Kenneth Gainwell has had a very unexpectedly big role in their offense and has even out-touched Miles Sanders in a couple of games. Overall, this is a very exciting group, and it will be fun to watch the rest of the way.

Pass Catchers

The only surprise in this one is just how lethal the connection between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase is. Chase is third overall in receiving yards with seven hundred eighty-six yards and seven touchdowns. DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle have both shown an abundance of talent. However, bad quarterback play has kept them from really showing off how good they are. In the tight-end department, Kyle Pitts has been as good as advertised and is fast becoming a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Defense

Defensive Line

Several defensive linemen are making their presence felt, both individually and team-wise. Azeez Ojulari leads rookies with five and a half sacks, which the Giants greatly needed. Baltimore's Odafe Oweh has given a jolt to the Raven pass rush and was a major catalyst in beating Kansas City. No player has a bigger impact on their team than Gregory Rousseau in Buffalo. Rousseau has the Bills defensive line go from questionable to one of the toughest lines in the league, and that started day one. He has such a big and long frame that it's extremely difficult for offensive linemen to get the inside position on him, so opponents always have to account for him. Honestly, if the season ended today, he would probably be Defensive Rookie of the Year. Playing on either side of the line is an always changing aspect of the game because the more action you see, the more techniques you learn, and the more your opponents know about you, we will learn about more players as the season develops.

Linebackers

The linebacker position has been a little slower in developing, but a few are already showing their stuff. Though there hasn't been much to like watching Kansas City's defense, Nick Bolton has been a bright spot and quickly introduced himself as a tackling machine. He leads the Chiefs in tackles with fifty-five and is second in the league with nine tackles for loss. Micah Parsons has made such a statement in Dallas that they outright released Jaylon Smith, which it's safe to say nobody saw coming. Parsons has a relentless motor, and his athletic ability gives him sideline to sideline speed, so he is always around the ball. Second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was becoming a major player on Cleveland's defense, but unfortunately, injury has derailed his season.

Secondary

Like their offensive counterparts, the rookies in the secondary are loaded with talent. The top players are stepping into their father's footsteps, Patrick Surtain Jr and Asante Samuel Jr. Surtain has given Denver a true lockdown cornerback and has stifled several of the league's top receivers. Samuel is a do it all kind of player for the Chargers and is becoming a star on that defense. He has one interception and nine pass deflections which is top ten in the NFL. He leads rookies with two interceptions but has made his presence known in the tackle department too. Many more rookies have gotten game action and will undoubtedly be heard from by the end of the year.

This is just the midway point of the 2021 season, and we have already come so far. It will be very exciting to see who else begins to thrive by the end.

