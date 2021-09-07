NFL: Predicting The 2021 NFL Awards

It's officially game week, teams are finally going to take the field for real, and the excitement is rising. Everyone has predictions for their team, whether you think that you're on the cusp of a Super Bowl or beginning a rebuild. A good way to gauge how you feel about the league as a whole is to predict whom you think will win the end-of-season awards, so let's take a look and see how things might shake out.

MVP, Josh Allen Quarterback, Buffalo Bills:

Allen was second in MVP voting last season, and everything we have seen from the Bills this preseason says that this is a team on a mission. This team is extremely close, so right when offseason practices started, the team was clicking. Allen had by far the best year of his young career last season, and the team only got better, keeping all their key players and improving the weak spots. As long as nothing catastrophic happens, Josh Allen is set to lead the Bills back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. Becoming MVP will be difficult, though, because Rodgers and Mahomes will also have a strong case. It just seems that if Buffalo gets to a Super Bowl, Allen will have to be MVP.

Defensive Player of the Year, Khalil Mack Linebacker, Chicago Bears:

There are only a few truly elite defensive players, and Mack is no doubt one of them. He is a true game wrecker who has the special ability to stop an offensive drive all on his own. Yes, Chicago's defense was not the dominant force we are used to last year. However, the Bears now have a much-improved quarterback situation with Dalton and Fields, so that should keep the defense off the field as much, which would go a long way in defensive production. If this happens, Mack will have another dominant season, and it will be hard not to give him this award. This would most likely make the Bears a playoff team, which only strengthens Mack's case, and the Bears will be an extremely tough out in the postseason.

Comeback Player of the Year, Matthew Stafford Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams:

It was a very surprising move when the Rams traded Jared Goff to Detroit for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, but it's a move that could make Los Angeles a contender in the NFC. Stafford is one of eight quarterbacks to ever throw for five thousand yards, and he is now on the best team of his career, so it's not hard to believe that he will have a monster season. However, Stafford played in every game last season and isn't your typical comeback player. If he has the season that is expected, he should have big numbers for himself and will have the Rams contending for their division and the NFC.

Offensive Rookie of the Year, Najee Harris Running Back, Pittsburgh Steelers:

This could go a few ways, but Harris is the player who is guaranteed the most action and will be used as Pittsburgh's every-down running back. He is the type of player who can handle the workload, and he has a fantastic work ethic, so there is a high probability that Harris can bring back the old-school Steelers run game. If this happens, Pittsburgh can get right back into the conversation for their division. Harris is a complete running back, so it will be very exciting to see what he can do. Though this doesn't have anything to do with statistics, Harris is someone you have to root for and will quickly become a fan favorite.

Defensive Rookie of the Year, Patrick Surtain Cornerback, Denver Broncos:

This year, there are many very good defensive rookies, but Surtain will be a major impact player for Denver's defense. It's been a few years since Denver had that lockdown cornerback, and Surtain can instantly fill that role. He has an NFL pedigree with his father Patrick Sr., a fantastic cornerback himself, and Patrick Jr. was the most developed and pro-ready corner to enter the league in a while. Denver as a whole is one of the most interesting teams this year, so if Surtain can play as expected, that could be the missing piece of the Broncos puzzle. He plays in a wide receiver division, though, so he will probably have a couple of rough outings. That being said, he might run away with this award as well.

Coach of the Year, Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills:

Honestly, McDermott should have won this award last season for giving Buffalo its division title in a quarter-century, but Cleveland making the playoffs was something thought to be impossible, and so Stefanski got the award. This year is a different story, though, because it is a very real possibility that Buffalo goes back to their first Super Bowl since the early nineties, and if they do, McDermott is a no doubt Coach of the Year winner. Since arriving in Buffalo, all he has done is win football games and change the organization's culture always to be thinking championship, so he deserves this honor.

