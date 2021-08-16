NFL Preseason Week One Recap: Rookie Quarterbacks Steal The Show

The NFL season has officially started, with preseason games kicking off all weekend. Thursday was the opening day with rookie Mac Jones looking like a young Tom Brady. Saturday saw the remaining top quarterbacks make their debuts with overall solid performances. It wasn’t just the quarterbacks making headlines in week one, either. Pat Surtain II showed Broncos fans why he was the right pick for the future of the franchise. Also, the Packers might have a bright future with Jordan Love at the helm.

All aboard the hype train

It’s not often that you see a rookie get a standing ovation, but not all rookies are Justin Fields. Chicago’s first-round pick stumbled out of the gates with some expected jitters. After his first series, however, he turned it on and was spectacular. Fields finished with 142 yards through the air with one rushing and passing touchdown. Andy Dalton will still open the season as the starter, presumably, but if Fields keeps this up, it might not be so sure.

Patriots rookie Mac Jones didn’t have the flashiest outing against Washington, but that’s not to say it wasn’t impressive. The moment Jones broke the huddle, you could see that he had full command of the offense. Jones was surgical and precise with his throws which usually stayed within 20 yards from the line of scrimmage. He did take one shot deep, which Jones flawlessly threw, but ultimately fell incomplete. Those that were betting on Jones to fail might want to rethink those investments.

As for the remaining top quarterbacks, all had average outings for their first time seeing the field. Trevor Lawrence is the starter in Jacksonville despite Head Coach Urban Meyer saying it’s an open competition. Lawrence hit Marvin Jones Jr on a stunning 30-yard strike with his offensive line stonewalling the Browns. Jacksonville needs to continue to improve the talent around Lawrence to take advantage of his entire skillset.

San Fransisco just keeps looking more intelligent than other franchises when it comes to building for the future. Many analysts thought that the 49ers should trade Jimmy Garoppolo and let the rookie start right away. You could make a case for it after seeing Lance’s 80-yard touchdown to wide receiver Trent Sherfield. Looking deeper, though, you can see a player that still needs time to learn the more minor intricacies of the NFL game.

Zach Wilson had an excellent preseason debut. He executed the offense efficiently, made great reads downfield, and always found the correct option. The Jets have tailored the offense to Wilson’s strengths as he moved the pocket to buy more time. Wilson and Corey Davis have serious chemistry that will only continue to develop over the season. Jets fans should feel relieved that Wilson appears to be the same quarterback they saw at BYU.

Best of the Rest

Rookie quarterbacks might get all the headlines, but there were plenty of great performances during week one. The Denver Broncos quarterback competition appears to be all but decided after their slaughter of the Vikings Saturday. Drew Lock put on a show against the Vikings, punctuated with an 80-yard bomb to second-year receiver KJ Hamler. He avoided the boneheaded mistakes and showed progress from last year.

Aaron Rodgers was the talk of the offseason, but he’s not the essential quarterback on the Packers roster. Jordan Love is the lynchpin for the Packers front office as it appears Rodgers’s future is elsewhere in 2022. Love came out and had the kind of performance that gives Packer faithful promise for the future—leading a touchdown drive after two initial three and outs to start the game.

Defenses are ahead of the offensive side of the ball early in the season, and it’s an undeniable fact. Denver rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II justified his ninth overall selection with a 30-yard pick-six off Jake Browning. He looked like a savvy veteran who could step in immediately and be the best corner on the team. Surtain added a pass breakup in the end zone as well earlier in the game.

Raven’s second-year linebacker Patrick Queen looked like a purple lightning bolt during his limited action. Wearing the number six now, Queen compiled four total tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Beyond the numbers alone, he had two plays back to back, totaling negative 15 yards for the opposing Saint’s offense. Baltimore’s defense looks to be one of the best in the AFC North once again.

What we learned from Week One

Quarterbacks demanded the most attention over the first weekend of preseason action. Rightfully so, as fans of struggling franchises feel like they finally have a reason to be hopeful for the future. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will start week one while contemporaries Justin Fields and Trey Lance are likely backups initially. Next week, starters should get playing time as rosters get cut down to 85 on Tuesday. Possibly the biggest news of the weekend is that there were no considerable injuries to key players.

