NFL: Ranking The Top 50 Quarterbacks For 2022
With the 2021 NFL season officially in the books, it’s time to turn the page onto next year. The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams got it done behind the stellar play of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Sometimes a change of scenery can work wonders. Other times it can be a complete disaster. However, there’s one constant that still remains the same; you must have a top signal-caller, in order to be a successful NFL franchise. We have seen many gunslingers hang up the cleats and change addresses over the past several seasons, leading to some new faces atop the NFL hierarchy. NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella examines who the top quarterbacks are from around the league with his top 50 active quarterbacks entering the 2022 offseason:
THE ELITIST
1. Aaron Rodgers: Coming off his fourth MVP, Rodgers rules the roast.
2. Patrick Mahomes: Still doing unhuman things with a Super Bowl ring to show.
3. Matthew Stafford: Proved his elitist status during the Super Bowl.
THE FRANCHISE
4. Russell Wilson: With nine pro bowls, two Super Bowl appearances and one ring, still one of the best.
5. Joe Burrow: The new ‘Joe Cool’ should be a staple for playoff football over the next decade.
6. Josh Allen: No one has made greater strides over the past several seasons.
7. DeShaun Watson: Has flashed the potential to be elite when not creating drama.
8. Lamar Jackson: An MVP, an All-Pro, multiple Pro Bowl appearances, the ultimate dual-threat.
9. Dak Prescott: Coming off a career-best season and playing at an all-time high after his leg injury.
TOP SHELF
10. Justin Herbert: A playoff appearance is one glaring omission from the resume.
11. Matt Ryan: A Hall of Fame candidate who has passed for nearly 60,000 yards and over 350 touchdowns.
12. Kyler Murray: Immaturity issues have prevented Murray from taking the next step.
13. Jimmy Garoppolo: Despite inconsistencies, owns a 37-16 career record as a starter, including playoffs.
MIDDLE OF THE PACK
14. Trevor Lawrence: The one quarterback from this group expected to ascend over the next several seasons.
15. Ryan Tannehill: A proven veteran who can steer the ship.
16. Kirk Cousins: The definition of average, while the stats look great, he is 59-59-2 as a starter for his career.
17. Mac Jones: Was the most impressive looking rookie this past season, starting all 17 games.
18. Baker Mayfield: The Browns will have a big decision to make on Mayfield as he enters his fifth season as a starter.
MEDIOCRE
19. Derek Carr: Coming off his best season, there were moments where he played at a very high level in 2021.
20. Ryan Fitzpatrick: The Harvard hero has started nearly 150 games but will he return for an 18thseason?
21. Tua Tagovailoa: Could be expected to take a major leap up this list under new head coach Mike McDaniel.
PROMISING
22. Trey Lance: It will be sink or swim time for Lance in San Francisco next season with offensive guru Kyle Shanahan.
23. Zach Wilson: Can he finally solve the Jets leaky quarterback issues that have troubled them for decades?
24. Justin Fields: It wasn’t always glamorous but there is no telling what he can do behind a competent offensive line.
25. Davis Mills: Kudos to the third-round rookie for demonstrating great poise and awareness during his first year.
LOST IN TRANSLATION
26. Jalen Hurts: Not for everyone but there are some believers in his corner that he could succeed.
27. Jameis Winston: It has been a story of turnovers and injuries for the one-time 5,000-yard passer.
28. Jared Goff: Could get another one-year lease in Detroit until they figure it out.
29. Carson Wentz: Is expected to be shipped off to his third team in as many seasons after a late-season debacle.
30. Teddy Bridgewater: Enters year eight with just one winning season, which came six years ago.
31. Taylor Heinicke: It remains to be seen if he is the long-term fix but he is worthy of an opportunity to prove it.
VETERAN INSURANCE
32. Daniel Jones: The one quarterback on this list who enters the offseason as the starter.
33. Nick Foles: Has a Super Bowl championship to show on his resume.
34. Gardner Minshew: Possesses some upside to develop into a late bloomer and possible starter.
35. Marcus Mariota: An excellent fill-in option who can generate big plays via the air or ground.
36. Andy Dalton: Proved why he is no longer viewed as a starter this past season in Chicago.
37. Cam Newton: Owns a 13-23 record as a starter over the past four seasons; his best days are behind him.
38. Taysom Hill: A sparkplug who has won seven of the nine games he has started but can it work without Sean Payton?
39. Joe Flacco: Was once elite but is now barely holding onto a backup job.
40. Tyrod Taylor: The ultimate ‘Check Down Charlie.’
EMERGENCY 911
41. Jacoby Brissett: Look up veteran NFL quarterback insurance policy and you will find his picture.
42. Tyler Huntley: Had some exciting moments and big plays during fill-in spot duty this past season.
43. Drew Lock: Enjoyed some successful spurts early on in his career but has struggled since.
44. Jordan Love: It remains to be seen if he will ever suit up in Green Bay, where he has received mixed reviews.
45. Geno Smith: Was adequate in spot duty this past season; owns 35 career starts to resume.
46. Case Keenum: A coach on the field who can provide solid play to keep it close.
47. Sam Darnold: Not much better in Carolina than New York, poised to be a career backup.
48. Dwayne Haskins: Should have every opportunity to prove his worth as a former first-round pick.
49. Blaine Gabbert: Has done a phenomenal job holding the clipboard the past two seasons behind Brady.
50. Jacob Eason: A big-armed signal-caller who remains much of a mystery at this point in time.
*NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella is a twenty-year sports journalist and member of the Pro Football Writers Association, in addition to the Football Writers of America. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @RicSerritella
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
- Seniors Declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft
- Underclassmen Declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft
- Players Returning To School
- College Football Players Out of Eligibility
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
Read More
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)