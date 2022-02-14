NFL: Ranking The Top 50 Quarterbacks For 2022

4. Russell Wilson: With nine pro bowls, two Super Bowl appearances and one ring, still one of the best.

5. Joe Burrow: The new ‘Joe Cool’ should be a staple for playoff football over the next decade.

6. Josh Allen: No one has made greater strides over the past several seasons.

7. DeShaun Watson: Has flashed the potential to be elite when not creating drama.

8. Lamar Jackson: An MVP, an All-Pro, multiple Pro Bowl appearances, the ultimate dual-threat.

9. Dak Prescott: Coming off a career-best season and playing at an all-time high after his leg injury.