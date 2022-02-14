NFL: Ranking The Top 50 Quarterbacks For 2022

Skip to main content
With the 2021 NFL season officially in the books, it's time to turn the page onto next year. The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams got it done behind the stellar play of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With the 2021 NFL season officially in the books, it’s time to turn the page onto next year. The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams got it done behind the stellar play of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Sometimes a change of scenery can work wonders. Other times it can be a complete disaster. However, there’s one constant that still remains the same; you must have a top signal-caller, in order to be a successful NFL franchise. We have seen many gunslingers hang up the cleats and change addresses over the past several seasons, leading to some new faces atop the NFL hierarchy. NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella examines who the top quarterbacks are from around the league with his top 50 active quarterbacks entering the 2022 offseason:

THE ELITIST

These quarterbacks are the best of the best as of today. We have seen potential future Hall of Fame quarterbacks such as Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and now Tom Brady all retire over the past couple of seasons, making room for some new faces atop the NFL quarterback rankings.

Aaron Rodgers

1. Aaron Rodgers: Coming off his fourth MVP, Rodgers rules the roast.

2. Patrick Mahomes: Still doing unhuman things with a Super Bowl ring to show.

3. Matthew Stafford: Proved his elitist status during the Super Bowl.

THE FRANCHISE

As alluded to earlier, the common denominator for any contending NFL organization is a top-tier quarterback. These signal-callers have proven that they can guide their team to the playoffs on any given year and provide their team with an opportunity to sip from the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Russell Wilson

4. Russell Wilson: With nine pro bowls, two Super Bowl appearances and one ring, still one of the best.

5. Joe Burrow: The new ‘Joe Cool’ should be a staple for playoff football over the next decade.

6. Josh Allen: No one has made greater strides over the past several seasons.

7. DeShaun Watson: Has flashed the potential to be elite when not creating drama.

8. Lamar Jackson: An MVP, an All-Pro, multiple Pro Bowl appearances, the ultimate dual-threat.

9. Dak Prescott: Coming off a career-best season and playing at an all-time high after his leg injury.

TOP SHELF

These quarterbacks have either proven to play at a very high level in the past or are on the brink of greatness. Regardless, they have shown the ability to win games and put a franchise on their back.

Justin Herbert

10. Justin Herbert: A playoff appearance is one glaring omission from the resume.

11. Matt Ryan: A Hall of Fame candidate who has passed for nearly 60,000 yards and over 350 touchdowns.

12. Kyler Murray: Immaturity issues have prevented Murray from taking the next step.

13. Jimmy Garoppolo: Despite inconsistencies, owns a 37-16 career record as a starter, including playoffs.

MIDDLE OF THE PACK

This list consists of a mixed bunch, with some of these quarterbacks still early in their career, while others have taken a ride on the inconsistency roller-coaster and are still trying to achieve their potential.

Trevor Lawrence

14. Trevor Lawrence: The one quarterback from this group expected to ascend over the next several seasons.

15. Ryan Tannehill: A proven veteran who can steer the ship.

16. Kirk Cousins: The definition of average, while the stats look great, he is 59-59-2 as a starter for his career.

17. Mac Jones: Was the most impressive looking rookie this past season, starting all 17 games.

18. Baker Mayfield: The Browns will have a big decision to make on Mayfield as he enters his fifth season as a starter.

MEDIOCRE

While these slingers may not excite everyone, each of them has enjoyed spurts of success at some point and could be successful with the right coach, or in a scheme that suits their talents.

Derek Carr

19. Derek Carr: Coming off his best season, there were moments where he played at a very high level in 2021.

20. Ryan Fitzpatrick: The Harvard hero has started nearly 150 games but will he return for an 18thseason?

21. Tua Tagovailoa: Could be expected to take a major leap up this list under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

PROMISING

The jury is still out on these young signal-callers, each of whom showed glimpses of their potential as rookies this past season.

Trey Lance

22. Trey Lance: It will be sink or swim time for Lance in San Francisco next season with offensive guru Kyle Shanahan.

23. Zach Wilson: Can he finally solve the Jets leaky quarterback issues that have troubled them for decades?

24. Justin Fields: It wasn’t always glamorous but there is no telling what he can do behind a competent offensive line.

25. Davis Mills: Kudos to the third-round rookie for demonstrating great poise and awareness during his first year.

LOST IN TRANSLATION

Many of the signal-callers on this list are failed first-round picks or viewed as ‘hold the fort’ players but should not be considered as building blocks.

Jalen Hurts

26. Jalen Hurts: Not for everyone but there are some believers in his corner that he could succeed.

27. Jameis Winston: It has been a story of turnovers and injuries for the one-time 5,000-yard passer.

28. Jared Goff: Could get another one-year lease in Detroit until they figure it out.

29. Carson Wentz: Is expected to be shipped off to his third team in as many seasons after a late-season debacle.

30. Teddy Bridgewater: Enters year eight with just one winning season, which came six years ago.

31. Taylor Heinicke: It remains to be seen if he is the long-term fix but he is worthy of an opportunity to prove it.

VETERAN INSURANCE

You will see a lot of these quarterbacks in new cities for 2022, suiting up for teams in need of a band-aid or backup insurance.

Daniel Jones

32. Daniel Jones: The one quarterback on this list who enters the offseason as the starter.

33. Nick Foles: Has a Super Bowl championship to show on his resume.

34. Gardner Minshew: Possesses some upside to develop into a late bloomer and possible starter.

35. Marcus Mariota: An excellent fill-in option who can generate big plays via the air or ground.

36. Andy Dalton: Proved why he is no longer viewed as a starter this past season in Chicago.

37. Cam Newton: Owns a 13-23 record as a starter over the past four seasons; his best days are behind him.

38. Taysom Hill: A sparkplug who has won seven of the nine games he has started but can it work without Sean Payton?

39. Joe Flacco: Was once elite but is now barely holding onto a backup job.

40. Tyrod Taylor: The ultimate ‘Check Down Charlie.’

EMERGENCY 911

Desperate times call for desperate measures. These quarterbacks can be used in those emergency situations.

Jacoby Brissett

41. Jacoby Brissett: Look up veteran NFL quarterback insurance policy and you will find his picture.

42. Tyler Huntley: Had some exciting moments and big plays during fill-in spot duty this past season.

43. Drew Lock: Enjoyed some successful spurts early on in his career but has struggled since.

44. Jordan Love: It remains to be seen if he will ever suit up in Green Bay, where he has received mixed reviews.

45. Geno Smith: Was adequate in spot duty this past season; owns 35 career starts to resume.

46. Case Keenum: A coach on the field who can provide solid play to keep it close.

47. Sam Darnold: Not much better in Carolina than New York, poised to be a career backup.

48. Dwayne Haskins: Should have every opportunity to prove his worth as a former first-round pick.

49. Blaine Gabbert: Has done a phenomenal job holding the clipboard the past two seasons behind Brady.

50. Jacob Eason: A big-armed signal-caller who remains much of a mystery at this point in time.

*NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella is a twenty-year sports journalist and member of the Pro Football Writers Association, in addition to the Football Writers of America. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @RicSerritella

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

