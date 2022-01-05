NFL: Record-Setting Rookies Poised For Stardom

There have been several rookies that have looked to be poised for great careers, but none bigger than these two, Read more about Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts' rookie years.

Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts Are The Top NFL Rookies

There have been several rookies that have looked to be poised for great careers, but none bigger than these two, Read more about Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts' rookie years.

The final week of the NFL season is in the books, and it's playoff time, nope correct that. This is no longer the season finale because we are taking this into overdrive and making this the longest season ever. The league honestly couldn't have had this work out better, as Week 18 will be nuts. Though the playoff picture is almost finished, there is still a lot on the line next week. That being said, Sunday saw two rookies make history and put their names in the history books. They aren't done either, and both players are in line to make more history next week.

Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals:

What even needs to be said about Chase's performance Sunday? He dominated the Kansas City defense in assisting his team in making a huge comeback victory. Not to mention that win secured the AFC North for Cincinnati. Yes, the Bengals are going to the playoffs. This is one of the most incredible turnarounds in NFL history and speaks volumes to the leadership of Joe Burrow. When Cincinnati drafted Chase, they hoped that the connection with Burrow was still there, but they could never have imagined what adding Chase to the mix would do. Though Chase has been fantastic all season long, his performance Sunday was unbelievable. He caught eleven passes for two hundred sixty-six yards and three touchdowns. These two hundred sixty-six yards set the rookie and franchise record for yards in a single game, and this was his second two hundred-yard game. Sunday brought Chase's total to fourteen hundred and twenty-nine yards, yet another rookie record for the young receiver. Chase has caught thirteen touchdowns so far, but if he somehow gets four more in the last game of the season, he will tie Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss for the record.

Kyle Pitts, Tight End, Atlanta Falcons:

Though it wasn't the best week for Pitts, he did make a little history in his performance. Pitts only had two receptions for sixty-nine, but that was enough to be the team's leading receiver. Those sixty-nine yards brought Pitts season total to one thousand eighteen yards, which carries a lot of weight. Pitts became the first tight end in the Super Bowl era to record one thousand receiving yards in his rookie season and only the second to do it in the league's entire history. Only Hall of Famer Mike Ditka had more yards in his rookie season with one thousand seventy-six, and for the first time in sixty years, that number is very much in reach. If Pitts can get fifty-nine yards next week, he will become the record holder for yards in a season by a rookie tight end. The importance of drafting Pitts for the Falcons can not be understated. He was forced to step in as the top receiving option for his team and didn't even blink. Though Atlanta will ultimately miss the postseason, they were a much more difficult opponent than was expected, and the effectiveness of Pitts as his team's primary weapon is a big reason.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view