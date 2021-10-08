NFL: Rookie Quarterback Quarterly Report

The first quarter of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, and it was a wild one. We fully expected some things, but there was also a lot we did not see coming, like Kansas City losing twice in September. The same thing can be said about this year’s rookie class. Some are performing just as we expected, and then others aren’t.

Unfortunately, none of the rookie gunslingers have looked impressive. They have all been extremely inconsistent, which you might think is normal for a rookie, and usually, you would be correct. However, the inconsistency we have seen so far is extreme, and the turnovers - Yikes! The touchdown to turnover ratio for every quarterback is double the turnovers, which makes sense for a couple of the players to have an ugly ratio, but not all of them. With all that being said, it doesn’t make sense to break down each quarterback individually, as that would become quite repetitive. Since we are talking gunslingers, let’s channel one of the greats, Clint Eastwood and break this down with the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Good:

Week 4 was easily the best for rookie quarterbacks, two of them got their first career wins, and Mac Jones went head to head with Tom Brady in his return to Foxboro. Though the Patriots ultimately lost the game, Jones outdueled Brady and was more responsible for his team’s success. Zach Wilson led the Jets to their first win of the year, and even though Tennessee was extremely shorthanded at receiver, there is no chance New York wins without Wilson. Justin Fields got Chicago their second win of the season, but it was his first. Fields had a very short leash in this game and only threw the ball seventeen times, but for a solid two hundred yards. It was surprising how little Fields was used in the run game, especially with how much Chicago dominated on the ground. Though Jacksonville and San Francisco lost, week 4 was still their best week too. Lawrence was very efficient with a seventy percent completion rate and two hundred yards and added thirty-six rush yards and a touchdown. In all honesty, Jacksonville should have won that game; they dominated the first half and were a couple of bad coaching decisions away from a W. Trey Lance ended up playing the whole second half after a Jimmy G injury and gave the offense a new dimension, which seemed to rejuvenate his teammates. If he ends up taking over the rest of the year, it will be very exciting to see what the 49ers’ offense looks like.

The Bad:

The first quarter of the 2021 season has shown us many things, and one of these is that it is not a good time to be a rookie quarterback. Though most teams drafting a first-round quarterback usually don’t put him in a great situation, this season seems especially rough. When a rookie is relied on to lead one of the worst teams in the league, like Lawrence and Wilson, things can go sideways pretty fast. The NFL is a fast-moving league, and players are expected to be ready for it, so you end up seeing a lot of hero ball being played. This is what we saw the first three weeks of the season, rookies having to put the team on their back and do whatever it takes to get a win - this just isn’t a recipe for success. The only one who hasn’t played hero ball is Mac Jones, but that is only because Coach Belichick won’t let him. This tactic could go either way because it will prevent Jones from getting into bad habits, which can kill confidence, but at the same time, you are not seeing what you actually have in Jones.

The Ugly:

Turnovers, so many turnovers! This is by far the ugliest aspect of the rookies because there is double the number of total turnovers than there are touchdowns. Mac Jones is the only rookie quarterback with an even ratio, but he is clearly in the best situation. We haven’t even mentioned Davis Mills yet. Mills was one of the draft picks that made you scratch your head when it happened, and it shows why. Just because a player has the arm talent, it doesn’t make them a good quarterback. Granted, Mills was thrown into the worst situation possible for a rookie quarterback - he just doesn’t seem to have what it takes. This past Sunday against Buffalo, Mills would get into trouble and blindly throw the ball, leading to four interceptions, and one of them was during Houston’s best scoring opportunity. Coaching decisions also need to be addressed here because Lawrence specifically has been plagued with bad coaching decisions. When Jacksonville was up on Arizona in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville called a flea-flicker. Why would you put your rookie in that position? The defense already thinks you are going to run the ball, so the pressure will be heavy, and it will only put your quarterback in a bad situation and force him to make a fast decision. What happened, you ask, Lawrence threw a pick-six, and it cost his team the game. Look again this past Thursday against Cincinnati - Jacksonville was leading the entire game, and bad play calling led to another late-game loss.

Being an NFL quarterback is one of the most difficult tasks in all of sports, and situations will definitely change as the season develops, so it will be extra important to see the personal growth of each player as the season moves along. Of course, you want to see wins start happening, but if they don’t, this should not fall only on the quarterback.

