NFL: Rookie Stars from Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season

The NFL once gave us a week filled with excitement and many anxious moments. Some teams finally found their groove again, and others put the whole league on notice. We even saw the Jaguars get their first win of the season. No matter how you look at the 2021 season so far, it is safe to say it has been the wildest season in recent history, and it's not even close. This is the first season ever to have an overtime game every week through the first six, and for anyone into Scorigami, we saw the first Sunday when the Rams beat the Giants 38-11. Now let's get back to the topic at hand, rookies. This was another great week for rookies, some were called upon for the first time this year, and they showed up big - a few of them are surprise late draft picks too.

Quarterbacks Rising:

Congratulations, Trevor Lawrence, on your first career win in the NFL. It is going to be the first of many to come. Not only was this his first win, but it was also his best performance so far. Lawrence threw for three hundred sixteen yards and one touchdown, but most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over. It was the first time Lawrence looked like the player he was in college, and that should have Jacksonville fans very excited. During this season, multiple throws showed his growth and will make your jaw drop because they took guts, and he delivered them perfectly. The other quarterback who needs to be mentioned this week is Mac Jones. Yes, the Patriots ultimately lost, but Jones showed that he is unflappable and stood toe to toe with Dak Prescott, who had a four hundred-yard day. With all that being said, New England hasn't even taken the reins off of him yet, so we still haven't seen what his best is.

Khalil Herbert, Running Back, Chicago Bears:

It's safe to say no one had Herbert being the Bears' lead runner this season, but here we are. The Virginia Tech product was a sixth-round pick and was thought to be a special teams player this season, who hopefully would get a few touches along the way. He was extremely efficient and gained ninety-seven yards on nineteen rushes, his ability to rush the ball honestly kept his team in the game much longer than they should have been. Once the Bears are fully healthy again, it will be interesting to see how much Herbert is involved in the game plan.

Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals:

Remember when everyone said Ja'Marr Chase couldn't catch? Yeah, that seems pretty silly now. The connection between Joe Burrow and Chase not only picked up where it left off at LSU, but it has also exceeded expectations by a long shot. Chase has quickly become one of the best deep threats in the entire league and not just among other rookies. He gained ninety-seven yards on just four receptions, but his best play came when the ball wasn't even in his hands. On Joe Mixon's long touchdown reception, Chase made the nicest lead block and obliterated a Detroit defender giving Mixon a clear path to the endzone. A play like that gives a rookie so much credibility as a real team player. It was also rewatched multiple times during film sessions today.

Late Round Success:

With so many injuries happening around the NFL, this week saw many late-round players get their chance. Most notably was Carolina's fifth-round pick Keith Taylor and Arizona's fourth-round pick Marco Wilson. Taylor, who has seen much more action since fellow rookie Jaycee Horn went down, was all over the field Sunday and made his case to be a big-time player for Carolina. He finished the game with ten tackles and led his team in that stat, and he also had a forced fumble and three pass deflections. He has got to be the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Week. Wilson has been a contributor since the beginning of the season, but Sunday was his best performance of the year. He finished the game with five tackles and one pass deflection, but the best aspect of his game will not be seen on the stat sheet. Wilson was tasked with covering Odell Beckham all game, and he did an outstanding job. Not only did he lock Beckham down most of the game, but he also was not afraid of making contact and jarred the ball out of Beckham's hands multiple times. Wilson is someone I spotlighted before the season as a surprise rookie contributor, and he has shown his stuff. Arizona seems to have found themselves a dog of a player and someone who has stepped right into the vacated role when Patrick Peterson signed in Minnesota.

