NFL Rookie Storylines: 2022 Preseason All-Rookie Team

Pickett earns the nod as the rookie quarterback that impressed the most over camp. After OTA's, it was widely reported that Pickett would be the third-string quarterback when camp opened in Latrobe. This clearly meant his chances of starting were minimal at best. However, following a promising pair of games, Head Coach Mike Tomlin noted that the starting quarterback position was up for grabs last Sunday against the Lions. This points to the growth and development of Pickett in the few short months he has been a pro. While we must remember the context of these exhibitions, the poise, delivery, and timing were evident on every snap Pickett took. He finished the preseason with a stat line of 29/36 passes completed, 261 passing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, and a 124.7 passer rating. We will see how things play out in Pittsburgh, but so far, they feel good about their 20th overall pick.