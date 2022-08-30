NFL Rookie Storylines: 2022 Preseason All-Rookie Team
The countdown to regular season football is officially underway. You can feel the excitement building with a little over a week until the Bills take on the Rams. Before we prepare for the fall, here is a look at the best rookies over the summer. These players stood out above the rest at their position group throughout camp and approach the season with considerable hype. Read below to see the 2022 Preseason All-Rookie team.
NFL Rookie Storylines: 2022 Preseason All-Rookie Team
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pickett earns the nod as the rookie quarterback that impressed the most over camp. After OTA's, it was widely reported that Pickett would be the third-string quarterback when camp opened in Latrobe. This clearly meant his chances of starting were minimal at best. However, following a promising pair of games, Head Coach Mike Tomlin noted that the starting quarterback position was up for grabs last Sunday against the Lions. This points to the growth and development of Pickett in the few short months he has been a pro. While we must remember the context of these exhibitions, the poise, delivery, and timing were evident on every snap Pickett took. He finished the preseason with a stat line of 29/36 passes completed, 261 passing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, and a 124.7 passer rating. We will see how things play out in Pittsburgh, but so far, they feel good about their 20th overall pick.
WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
Doubs wasn't even the first receiver selected by his team in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he approaches the season standing above the rest of his position group. There were rumblings of his ability back in rookie minicamp, but that was taken with a grain of salt. Then came training camp scrimmages, joint practices, and live games, where his playmaking ability was quickly realized. A quote that best summarizes his play to this point comes from his starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers who said, "The standard for him is not going to be the standard for a normal rookie we've had here in the past." Expect plenty of Doubs in 2022, with key utilization in the Packers offense.
RB Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
It didn't take an Aeronautical Engineer to see that Pierce had the potential to be the lead back in Houston following the draft. While Head Coach Lovie Smith has yet to make any real decisions, the snap percentage and plays Pierce put together leave it fairly obvious who's starting at tailback for the Texans. Pierce has been a staple in rookie coverage since the Senior Bowl, where his wide array of skills and physical traits were on full display. PFF graded Pierce as the highest overall running back in the preseason, regardless of experience level. He's the Texans' staff, and his notable camp leaves him above the rest of the rookies at his position.
OL Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks
Cross leaves the preseason allowing no sacks, but not only that, no recorded quarterback hits or even pressures. (Via PFF) His technique was widely regarded as some of the best in the class and made him an easy choice for a struggling Seattle offense with the 9th overall pick. While the season is one full of unknowns in Seattle, they can be confident in their selection at tackle.
DL George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs
Karlaftis was drafted 30th overall by Kansas City with the expectation of him being their top-edge rusher. They leave camp having full confidence in their pick thanks to an impressive start by Karlaftis. Recording multiple sacks against first-team offensive lines in the preseason, Karlaftis was unblockable in his limited snaps. If the Chiefs are to continue their AFC run of the past few years, Karlaftis will have to be a prevailing force on the Chiefs' defensive front.
LB Jack Sanborn, Chicago Bears
The undrafted free agent from Wisconsin made sure to take advantage of his opportunities in camp. Sanborn was an overachiever in every aspect, including tackling, pass coverage, and special teams. These are the prerequisites when you are on the edge of a roster spot in the NFL. Whether he stays with the Bears or not, expect Sanborn to find work in the NFL after his notable preseason.
CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets
Gardner left college having not allowed a single touchdown reception in man coverage. Well, he leaves his first preseason allowing zero catches on, get this, zero targets. It's safe to say he's been the lockdown corner he was drafted to be at this early junction. Now that he has been named a starting corner, the real work will begin. The question is, how long before Sauce lets up his first touchdown in man coverage, and to who?
S Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts
Cross was a third-round pick out of Maryland that posted incredible measurables and functional athletism. These physical traits have lent themselves to a productive preseason where his range and ball skills have been fully displayed. Some may undervalue safety play, but having versatile, athletic playmakers enables a defense to be multiple in their scheme. This is the exact sort of athlete that Cross is. It will be interesting to see how he is utilized in Indianapolis this year.
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
- 2023 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
- 2022 NFL Draft Selections
- Scouting Reports
- NFL Mock Drafts