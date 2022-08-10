NFL Rookie Storylines: Early Camp Standouts. Travon Walker Flashes
Now that the season has been jumpstarted by the festivities in Ohio, the other 30 teams across the league prepare for their first competition of the season. Before we anticipate these matchups, let's take a look back at Travon Walker's performance and foreshadow some under-the-radar performers that could make a mark this preseason.
NFL Rookie Storylines: The Number One Picks's NFL Debut and Early Standouts
Travon Walker flashes in First Game Action
In what was always going to be limited snaps, Walker made sure his first time in an NFL setting was memorable. He recorded a sack on a collapsed pocket and also logged another pressure. It bears mentioning that much of the Raiders starting line was playing on Thursday as well, adding context to his performance. Let's see if he can continue this play come September.
Tyquan Thornton a Bright Spot on Struggling Patriots Offense
With new offensive coaching in New England for the first time in over a decade, things have been rocky, to say the least at Patriots camp. Media reports and video evidence point to an offense devoid of harmony. A new philosophy will surely take time to learn but the blazing rookie from Baylor is picking things up fast. Mike Reiss who covers the team for ESPN noted Thornton's skills saying, "Thornton's reliable hands and ability to track the deep ball have consistently shown up in 1-on-1 drills." The patriots desperately need team speed, particularly at receiver. Perhaps they find their answer in Thornton.
Dameon Pierce Setting Standard at Texans Camp
We have long thought that despite his lack of experience, Pierce would be a shoo-in for starting running back in Houston. Well, these thoughts are coming to fruition, with in-person accounts of how Pierce is handling things. Cole Thompson is an NFL and college reporter for Fan Nation of Sports Illustrated and lets it be known just how well Pierce is looking. Thompson tweeted, "Dameon Pierce is RB1. It’s the third day where the gap between him and the other #WeAreTexans RB is staggering." Look for this back to be a darkhorse in rookie of the year talks.
Isiah Pacheco Proving Himself Early
Pacheco was a cornerstone of the Rutgers offense during his time in New Jersey, showing his variety of attributes and playmaking repeatedly against Big-10 Competiton. These traits came to light in the pre-draft process with Pacheco performing well in both the all-star circuit and Combine. That's why it comes as no surprise that he is making noise in Kansas City. Chris Roush of KQ2 Sports tweeted about Pacheco's performance thus far stating, "Seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco is getting some good reviews early in camp. He will get a chance to be the starting kick returner in the preseason, but he's also a big, bruising back that is making his case in a crowded backfield." Don't be surprised if Pacheco carves out a role in KC.
