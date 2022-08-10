NFL Rookie Storylines: Early Camp Standouts. Travon Walker Flashes

Pacheco was a cornerstone of the Rutgers offense during his time in New Jersey, showing his variety of attributes and playmaking repeatedly against Big-10 Competiton. These traits came to light in the pre-draft process with Pacheco performing well in both the all-star circuit and Combine. That's why it comes as no surprise that he is making noise in Kansas City. Chris Roush of KQ2 Sports tweeted about Pacheco's performance thus far stating, "Seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco is getting some good reviews early in camp. He will get a chance to be the starting kick returner in the preseason, but he's also a big, bruising back that is making his case in a crowded backfield." Don't be surprised if Pacheco carves out a role in KC.