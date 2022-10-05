NFL Rookie Storylines: First-Quarter Evaluations
Week 4 is through and teams now have an idea of who they are. The first quarter of the season helps reveals contenders from pretenders and foreshadows the upcoming weeks.
This also relays to the rookie class, where we now have a sufficient amount of data to determine whose having the biggest impact. With that in mind, here are the best performers through four weeks.
Chris Olave Leads Rookie Receivers
Olave has been a staple in the passing game for the Saints. With Michael Thomas returning for the first time in two seasons, his contributions have been limited by rust and injury. That has left Olave as the clear number one option in New Orleans, making plays regardless of whose at quarterback.
The leading rookie receiving yardage holder through the first three weeks with Jameis Winston, Olave continued his strong start in London with Andy Dalton. He finished the day with four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. His foremost reception came with less than a minute left where he set kicker Will Lutz up for the game-tying field goal. An unfortunate double doink prevented the game from going to overtime with the Saints coming up short.
Olave should continue to cement himself atop the rookie class as the season continues on, with a chance to be offensive rookie of the year.
Jahan Dotson Continues Impressive Start
Dotson has been one of the bright spots on Washingtons offense. He added another touchdown this week while leading the team in receiving yards. Big plays have been hard to come by in the nation's capital, but the ones that have occurred usually involve Dotson.
His quick route running and ability to elevate have taken notice. While things may be bleak for the Commanders, Dotson's strong start is a pillar to build off of.
Dameon Pierce Runs Away With Job
After a slow week one that saw minimal touches, Pierce became the feature back in Houston and has proven more than capable. A few strong showings were mere appetizers for his week four performance that included 131 yards rushing and six receptions. He even displayed a game-breaking trait that few thought he had, with a 75-yard touchdown run.
Another offense that desperately needs help, Pierce will be a key piece for the Texans as the season carries on.
Tariq Woolen Finds Endzone
Woolen was highlighted last week after an impressive performance against Atlanta, where he caught his first interception and was largely untargeted. He followed up this week with another interception, finishing this one off with a touchdown.
His playmaking ability has been undeniable through the first quarter of the season. With so much length and physical ability, it was just a matter of when, not if, for Woolen.
He switched to corner a few years ago in college and was largely raw in his abilities, causing him to fall in the draft. Credit should also be given to the Seattle coaching staff for cultivating his skills and allowing him to play fast and efficiently.
Jack Jones Breaks Rhrough
While the majority of this article highlighted the top performers through four weeks, the debut of Jones on Sunday was too good to go unnoticed. In his first career start, Jones notched a forced fumble and recovery early in the game against Green Bay.
As if that wasn't good enough, he drove on an out route with tremendous anticipation resulting in a pick-six. To intercept Aaron Rodgers is no small feat, to take it to the house even better, but doing it in your first start shows a level of confidence and athletic ability rarely seen in rookies.
How Jones comes along in New England will surely be monitored.
