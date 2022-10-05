NFL Rookie Storylines: First-quarter evaluations

Olave has been a staple in the passing game for the Saints. With Michael Thomas returning for the first time in two seasons, his contributions have been limited by rust and injury. That has left Olave as the clear number one option in New Orleans, making plays regardless of whose at quarterback.

The leading rookie receiving yardage holder through the first three weeks with Jameis Winston, Olave continued his strong start in London with Andy Dalton. He finished the day with four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. His foremost reception came with less than a minute left where he set kicker Will Lutz up for the game-tying field goal. An unfortunate double doink prevented the game from going to overtime with the Saints coming up short.

Olave should continue to cement himself atop the rookie class as the season continues on, with a chance to be offensive rookie of the year.