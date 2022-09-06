NFL Rookie Storylines: Highlighting Potential Under-The-Radar Performers
The regular season is finally here and that means everyone on the 53-man roster is a contributor to their team. During much of the offseason and camp, there was a highlight on skill positions and high draft picks. But any team capable of a deep run will utilize players #1-#53. With that being said, here's a look at some stealthy rookie names capable of playing big roles on potential playoff teams.
WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
The Bills open the season as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi come February. While there are many factors that will ultimately determine if this comes to fruition, having reliable weaponry is one of them. Gone are the days of having one primary receiver and teams now look to round out their receiving corps. Shakir provides a different element to the bills passing game with his shiftiness and yards-after-the-catch ability. If Buffalo wants to create as many mismatches as possible, Shakir will be a consistent threat in 2022.
DL Travis Jones, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens defenses have always thrived on stopping the run starting with physicality at the nose tackle position. This is a strong suit for Jones who had an outstanding number of snaps in the preseason. His ability to redirect and create havoc up front is scarcely seen by players his size. The Ravens were devasted by Injury throughout the 2021 season and aim to bounce back under better health conditions this fall. If they are to go as far as many believe, keeping a persistent rotation of game-wrecking defensive linemen like Jones will be paramount.
CB Joshua Williams, Kansas City Chiefs
Williams started to find his groove towards the end of the preseason and approaches the fall campaign with valuable reps under his belt. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically shys away from playing rookies early because of the complexity of his scheme. Williams may dispel this notion as he has reportedly fallen in favor with the staff. His natural length and athleticism are coveted by aggressive defenses such as the Chiefs and will be called upon later in the year.
OL Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers
Johnson joins an offensive line unit that desperately needs improvement following last year. The team was largely hampered by the lack of protection and run-game inefficiency, costing them a playoff spot despite their ultra-talented offense. LA approaches 2022 as one of the top up-and-coming teams thanks to a more experienced coaching staff and a talented core group. Their Super Bowl aspirations are contingent on consistent line play. That starts on the interior with Zion Johnson as a key piece in their run game and pocket protection.
WR Danny Gray, San Francisco 49ers
Gray was a preseason favorite of the fanatics in the Bay area. His ability to separate deep and make splash plays quickly caught the attention of fans, media, and coaches alike. While the #1-2 wideout positions are firmly held by Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk respectively, there is plenty of room for Gray to have an impact on the 2022 49ers offense. As recent success stories like the Rams, Bucs, and Chiefs have shown, the more dynamic you can be at wideout, the higher the heights your offense can achieve.
