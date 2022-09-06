NFL Rookie Storylines: Highlighting Potential Under-The-Radar Performers

The Bills open the season as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi come February. While there are many factors that will ultimately determine if this comes to fruition, having reliable weaponry is one of them. Gone are the days of having one primary receiver and teams now look to round out their receiving corps. Shakir provides a different element to the bills passing game with his shiftiness and yards-after-the-catch ability. If Buffalo wants to create as many mismatches as possible, Shakir will be a consistent threat in 2022.