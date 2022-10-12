NFL Rookie Storylines: Highlighting the Top Draft Classes Through Five Weeks
Sunday was full of firsts when it came to the rookie class. We saw multiple quarterbacks notch their first start (Kenny Pickett and Bailey Zappe) and numerous players achieve inaugural touchdowns and interceptions.
While it takes 2-3 years to truly evaluate a draft class, early returns are promising for many teams across the league. That being said, let's dive into which clubs are garnering the most out of their 2022 selections.
NFL Rookie Storylines: Highlighting the Top Draft Classes Through Five Weeks
New York Jets
The Jets are now 3-2 and above .500 for what seems like the first time in a decade plus. Without getting into the context of some of their matchups thus far, that record stands as a testament to their rookie class.
Garrett Wilson has become a key feature on the offense through five weeks. Pair that with the breakout game Breece Hall had on Sunday and the Jets young core is thriving on offense with Zach Wilson at the helm.
Perhaps the most impressive of their rookies has been Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner who caught his first career interception against the Dolphins this week. He had previously handled coverage duties impressively, with little targeting.
While it is only week five, there are at least signs of hope for gang green, something usually gone by this time of year in New York.
Houston Texans
Houston captured their first win of the season on Sunday against division rival Jacksonville. In a final score of 13-6, it's obvious the defense was a key part of that victory, as were the rookies in the secondary.
Jalen Pitre has already been noted for his performance against the Bears along with Dameon Pierce's explosive runs from last weekend. Sunday however, was all about their first overall pick Derek Stingley.
Stingley recorded his first career interception and has had multiple pass breakups this season.
The class is not only dominant in their physical traits, but they have shown a high level of instinctual play and understanding scarcely seen amongst first-year players. While it will certainly be an uphill climb for the remainder of the season, optimism surrounding the 22 class should only grow.
New England Patriots
New England had no problem dismantling Detroit on Sunday, with a final score of 29-0. Having a third-string rookie in Bailey Zappe start his first career game was no problem for the Pats, who largely moved the ball with ease.
While many of the yards came on the ground, Zappe had a beautiful touchdown pass layered in between a cloud corner and split safety. His understanding of coverages and ability to deliver is truly remarkable given his collegiate level of play and experience.
First-round pick Cole Strange has been a strong point along the offensive line, a key cog in one of the league's best rushing attacks. Last week saw the debut of Jack Jones in the starting lineup, where his profound turnovers were highlighted. He caught yet another interception today and is proving to be a steal.
With Tyquan Thornton already back practicing after his collarbone injury, New England may ride the wave of this rookie class to a dark horse playoff appearance.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle has had a tough time keeping opponents from scoring, evident by their 32-39 loss against New Orleans on Sunday. What has not been an issue is scoring points, thanks in large part to the play and career revival of quarterback Geno Smith.
Much of his production is at least contributed to the pass protection up front. A line anchored by two rookie tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, Seattle has been one of the more explosive offenses in the league via the air and ground.
Rookie Kenneth Walker looks to become the feature back in the offense after Rashaad Penny went down with an unfortunate leg injury. Walker seems more than capable following a strong showing on Sunday including a long touchdown run that put Seattle up late in the game.
As stated, the other side of the ball is worrisome, but not due to rookie corner Tariq Woolen who caught yet another interception, his third in as many weeks. If Seattle can figure out their defensive woes, this is a team that could be dangerous down the stretch, with significant impact from rookie starters.
Buffalo Bills
In what was a dominant route of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (38-3 victory) Buffalo saw multiple rookies achieve career accolades.
On offense, receiver Khalil Shakir was a key figure in the passing game and caught his first career touchdown. James Cook also got involved in the festivities, scoring Buffalo's first rushing touchdown of the year and the first of his career.
A defense that has been badly injured, one of the commonalities in the secondary has been rookie corner, Kaiir Elam. Elam has been solid to this point and played accordingly on Sunday with the addition of his first interception.
The Bills are surely amongst the league's best teams and have their eyes set on a Super Bowl run. If they are to make it to the top, it will take analogous performances from their rookies going forward.