NFL Rookie Storylines: Highlighting the Top Draft Classes Through Five Weeks

The Jets are now 3-2 and above .500 for what seems like the first time in a decade plus. Without getting into the context of some of their matchups thus far, that record stands as a testament to their rookie class.

Garrett Wilson has become a key feature on the offense through five weeks. Pair that with the breakout game Breece Hall had on Sunday and the Jets young core is thriving on offense with Zach Wilson at the helm.

Perhaps the most impressive of their rookies has been Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner who caught his first career interception against the Dolphins this week. He had previously handled coverage duties impressively, with little targeting.

While it is only week five, there are at least signs of hope for gang green, something usually gone by this time of year in New York.